Pooja Hegde's girl next door looks

Priyanka Goud

Nov 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde dons colourful floral dress and gives cues to girls on how to dress cute. It is perfect for a Sunday brunch with your girls

Cute and hot

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Another best girl next door look of the actress is in white shorts with a crop top, a colour-blocked shirt and comfy shoes

Anyday look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde gives cues for travel styling in black leggings with matching crop top and a red varsity jacket. She carried a black handbag too

Travel style

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The diva wore yellow joggers with a white crop top and completed the look with a pair of yellow heels. This simple yet cool look can be replicated by anybody

Comfy and stylish

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde created the perfect winter look as she wore a fuzzy, high-neck sweater with a pair of black pants. Fanny pack and boots made the best accessories

Winter fashion cues

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde looked absolutely beautiful in a white bralette crop top and boyfriend ripped jeans with a piggy hairstyle

Casual look goals

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde looked super cute in orange wrap up dress and accessorised with golden chain. Simple yet charming look

Beautiful in orange

Image: Viral Bhayani

The actress looked stunning as always in the casual yet chic outfit, which is perfect for a day out with friends to a movie date with a partner

Perfect date look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress shows how to keep a minimalist yet fashionable in white dress that looks perfect for a day out with friends or partner

Beauty in white

