Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde dons colourful floral dress and gives cues to girls on how to dress cute. It is perfect for a Sunday brunch with your girls
Cute and hot
Another best girl next door look of the actress is in white shorts with a crop top, a colour-blocked shirt and comfy shoes
Anyday look
Pooja Hegde gives cues for travel styling in black leggings with matching crop top and a red varsity jacket. She carried a black handbag too
Travel style
The diva wore yellow joggers with a white crop top and completed the look with a pair of yellow heels. This simple yet cool look can be replicated by anybody
Comfy and stylish
Pooja Hegde created the perfect winter look as she wore a fuzzy, high-neck sweater with a pair of black pants. Fanny pack and boots made the best accessories
Winter fashion cues
Pooja Hegde looked absolutely beautiful in a white bralette crop top and boyfriend ripped jeans with a piggy hairstyle
Casual look goals
Pooja Hegde looked super cute in orange wrap up dress and accessorised with golden chain. Simple yet charming look
Beautiful in orange
The actress looked stunning as always in the casual yet chic outfit, which is perfect for a day out with friends to a movie date with a partner
Perfect date look
The actress shows how to keep a minimalist yet fashionable in white dress that looks perfect for a day out with friends or partner
Beauty in white
