Heading 3

Pooja Hegde’s Glam Looks

                  pinkvilla 

Sugandha Srivastava

Fashion

mar 19, 2023

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram


Pooja Hegde shines in a thigh high slit open silver gown with smoldering eye makeup and wavy hair giving everyone a run for their money

Shimmer in silver

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

Pooja Hegde’s modern gray monochrome look paired with boots is all that one needs to forget mid-day blues

Formal monochrome look

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Actress Pooja Hegde glows elegantly in a traditional lavender attire for Shivratri

Lavender haze

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram 

Pooja Hegde is dressed to impress in this gorgeous red number

Lady in red

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Bronze skin. Brown hair. Hazel eyes. Pooja Hegde can rock brown like no other

Brown beauty

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

She once again proves to be a pure charmer with a touch of glam

 Effortless charm 

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Slaying the ‘party-girl aesthetic’ with ruffled hair and subtle smokey eyes

Glam diva

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Tradition meets glamour in this look that Pooja Hegde flaunts

Regal ethnic look

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja Hedge resembles a golden goddess with her ravishing asymmetrical golden gown

Golden goddess

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja Hegde looked absolutely sultry and sensational in shimmering purple lehenga

Purple perfection

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here