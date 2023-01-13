JAN 13, 2023
Pooja Hegde's minimal makeup looks
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde is at the top of her social media game. When we go through her Instagram feed we find that the stunner loves to make a statement in sans makeup looks.
Staying true to yourself
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Here is a radiant picture of the Beast actress celebrating Christmas morning in 2022.
Happy Holidays
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde gives us a sneak peek into her Chashmish side in this adorable picture.
Chashmish
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The diva took to Instagram as she shared a picture of spending some quality time with herself in the comfort of her home.
Home sweet home
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
When the actress was on the road to recovery after a ligament tear in one of her feet.
Road to recovery
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Take a look at this picture of the stunner roaming the streets of Austria in this throwback post.
Wanderlust
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde kicked in New Year 2022 with this cute photo of herself amidst candlelight.
Happy New Year
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Back in 2021, Pooja Hegde spend her Christmas morning opening gifts in a white and red striped night suit.
Christmas morning
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She nailed the selfie game with this candid picture in minimal makeup and open tresses.
Lookin’ at you like…
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Acharya star will make your heart melt with his candid picture from the COVID-19 lockdown.
Lockdown diaries!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.