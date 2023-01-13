Heading 3

JAN 13, 2023

Pooja Hegde's minimal makeup looks

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde is at the top of her social media game. When we go through her Instagram feed we find that the stunner loves to make a statement in sans makeup looks.

Staying true to yourself 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Here is a radiant picture of the Beast actress celebrating Christmas morning in 2022.

Happy Holidays 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde gives us a sneak peek into her Chashmish side in this adorable picture.

Chashmish

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The diva took to Instagram as she shared a picture of spending some quality time with herself in the comfort of her home.

Home sweet home

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

When the actress was on the road to recovery after a ligament tear in one of her feet.

Road to recovery

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Take a look at this picture of the stunner roaming the streets of Austria in this throwback post.

Wanderlust

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde kicked in New Year 2022 with this cute photo of herself amidst candlelight.

Happy New Year

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Back in 2021, Pooja Hegde spend her Christmas morning opening gifts in a white and red striped night suit.

Christmas morning

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She nailed the selfie game with this candid picture in minimal makeup and open tresses.

Lookin’ at you like…

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Acharya star will make your heart melt with his candid picture from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Lockdown diaries!

