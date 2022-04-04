Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
apr 04, 2022
Pooja Hegde's pastel floral outfits
Floral delight
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde has a thing for floral outfits. She looks ethereal in this pastel green lehenga adorned with floral applique work
Exudes elegance
Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress rarely misses an opportunity to showcase her love for the same and looked mesmeric in this white and beige Chikankari saree
She casts a spell on us in this breathtakingly white Chikankari lehenga styled with a sheer dupatta
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
A vision in white
Even her beach attire isn't devoid of florals! She looks incredible in this soothing floral co-ord set consisting of a bikini top and matching shorts, topped off with a white shirt
Tropical vibes
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
A look that feels on-trend and timeless at the same time, this floral embroidered dress with balloon sleeves looks lovely on her
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Whimsy white
Absolutely royal
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She brews understated elegance in this ivory lehenga bearing intricate blue floral motifs and completed her look by draping the dupatta like a cape
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
There is just so much to admire about this sleeveless, pastel pink floral-embroidered gown with a high and low hemline and a dramatic trail
Fairy-tale vibes
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She cuts a stylish figure in this grey lehenga featuring subtle floral accents teamed with a deep V-neck cape sleeve blouse
Spellbinding
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja looks fresh as a daisy in this beige floral-printed dress with a closed neck and a tiered hemline
Charming
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Lastly, she wore a sleeveless, pink embroidered maxi dress with a scalloped deep V-neckline
Surreal
