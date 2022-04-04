Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

apr 04, 2022

Heading 3

Pooja Hegde's pastel floral outfits

Floral delight

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde has a thing for floral outfits. She looks ethereal in this pastel green lehenga adorned with floral applique work

Exudes elegance

Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress rarely misses an opportunity to showcase her love for the same and looked mesmeric in this white and beige Chikankari saree

She casts a spell on us in this breathtakingly white Chikankari lehenga styled with a sheer dupatta

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A vision in white

Even her beach attire isn't devoid of florals! She looks incredible in this soothing floral co-ord set consisting of a bikini top and matching shorts, topped off with a white shirt

Tropical vibes

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A look that feels on-trend and timeless at the same time, this floral embroidered dress with balloon sleeves looks lovely on her

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Whimsy white

Absolutely royal

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She brews understated elegance in this ivory lehenga bearing intricate blue floral motifs and completed her look by draping the dupatta like a cape

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

There is just so much to admire about this sleeveless, pastel pink floral-embroidered gown with a high and low hemline and a dramatic trail

Fairy-tale vibes

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She cuts a stylish figure in this grey lehenga featuring subtle floral accents teamed with a deep V-neck cape sleeve blouse

Spellbinding

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja looks fresh as a daisy in this beige floral-printed dress with a closed neck and a tiered hemline

Charming

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Lastly, she wore a sleeveless, pink embroidered maxi dress with a scalloped deep V-neckline

Surreal

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday’s best lehenga looks

Click Here