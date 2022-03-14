Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 14, 2022
Pooja’s promotional looks for Radhe Shyam
Winter Style
Pooja showed us how to look stylish in the cold weather as she posed in a white bodycon ribbed dress with balloon sleeves
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja resembled a disco ball in sequined pants and a matching blazer teamed with a halter neck top
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Disco Ball
Pooja looked red hot in a monotone red outfit featuring a ribbed full sleeved top and matching pants
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Red Hot
Pooja had us floored in a wine-coloured dress adorned with tiered fringes all over!
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Fringe Fever
Pooja gave us our “daily dose of greens” in an emerald green crop top and skirt set
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Greens All The Way
Pooja looked crisp and chic in loose fit white trousers teamed with a matching crop top
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
All-White
Pooja gave us major desi girl vibes in an sheer off-white embroidered saree teamed with a backless blouse
Desi Girl
Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram
