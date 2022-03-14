Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 14, 2022

 Pooja’s promotional looks for Radhe Shyam

Winter Style 

Pooja showed us how to look stylish in the cold weather as she posed in a white bodycon ribbed dress with balloon sleeves

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja resembled a disco ball in sequined pants and a matching blazer teamed with a halter neck top

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Disco Ball 

Pooja looked red hot in a monotone red outfit featuring a ribbed full sleeved top and matching pants

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Red Hot

Pooja had us floored in a wine-coloured dress adorned with tiered fringes all over!

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Fringe Fever

Pooja gave us our “daily dose of greens” in an emerald green crop top and skirt set

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Greens All The Way

Pooja looked crisp and chic in loose fit white trousers teamed with a matching crop top

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

All-White

Pooja gave us major desi girl vibes in an sheer off-white embroidered saree teamed with a backless blouse

Desi Girl

Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram

