Heading 3
Pooja Hegde's steal-worthy dresses
Sakshi Singh
SEPT 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Floral dress
Slaying the sunny day-out look with a beautiful floral printed strappy dress, the Radhe Shyam actress looked gorgeous
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress made a beautiful appearance in this rustic bodycon dress looking stunning as usual
Rustic look
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She looked adorable and cute while picking the berries in this pink floral printed mini dress and an LV bag to complete the look
Berry cute
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
When the actress came out wearing an all-white dress while roaming the city, she looked absolutely amazing
Wearing white
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
When the actress wore a white dress with an olive string skirt over it, she made a bold fashion statement looking ravishing
Olive white
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress definitely raised the temperatures by wearing a gold glitter dress with a cowl neck design from the collection of Varun Raheja
Glitter and glam
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress looked absolutely stunning in this custom baby pink strapless feather dress by Maison Geyanna Youness
Diva feathers
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
When the actress wore a corset-style denim dress with some white boots she absolutely rocked the look from the collection of I AM GIA
Denim dreams
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress looked irresistible when she sported a beautiful green midi dress that was perfect for the autumn season
Midi dress
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress donned a purple frill dress looking like an absolute dream in the collection of Herve leger
Frill trill
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kajal Aggarwal’s elegant ethnic looks