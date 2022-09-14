Heading 3

Pooja Hegde's steal-worthy dresses

Sakshi Singh

SEPT 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Floral dress

Slaying the sunny day-out look with a beautiful floral printed strappy dress, the Radhe Shyam actress looked gorgeous

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress made a beautiful appearance in this rustic bodycon dress looking stunning as usual

Rustic look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She looked adorable and cute while picking the berries in this pink floral printed mini dress and an LV bag to complete the look

Berry cute

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

When the actress came out wearing an all-white dress while roaming the city, she looked absolutely amazing

Wearing white

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

When the actress wore a white dress with an olive string skirt over it, she made a bold fashion statement looking ravishing

Olive white

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress definitely raised the temperatures by wearing a gold glitter dress with a cowl neck design from the collection of Varun Raheja

Glitter and glam

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress looked absolutely stunning in this custom baby pink strapless feather dress by Maison Geyanna Youness

Diva feathers

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

When the actress wore a corset-style denim dress with some white boots she absolutely rocked the look from the collection of I AM GIA

Denim dreams

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress looked irresistible when she sported a beautiful green midi dress that was perfect for the autumn season

Midi dress

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress donned a purple frill dress looking like an absolute dream in the collection of Herve leger

Frill trill

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kajal Aggarwal’s elegant ethnic looks

Click Here