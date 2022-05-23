Fashion
Joyce Joyson
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 23, 2022
Heading 3
Pooja Hegde's style game is on point
|
Heart-stopping beautiful
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram/Photo: Rahul Jhangiani
At Cannes 2022, Pooja Hegde ensured all eyes were on her in a strapless white-feathered ball gown, and we are bowled over.
Effuses elegance
Image: Pooja Hegde InstagramPhoto: Rahul Jhangiani
On day 2 of the red carpet, the actress slipped into a printed white off-shoulder, floral midi dress and styled it with a matching floor-sweeping cape and looked wow!
She looked like a summer dream in this pastel green leheriya print saree adorned with thread and mirror work and styled with a bralette-style blouse.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pleasing pastels
Seriously, how chic she looks in aqua blue satin pantsuit teamed with a white pearl corset crop top.
Fantastic
Image: Pooja Hegde InstagramPhoto: Sheldon Santos
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
All-white look
The Radhe Shyam actress loves to keep things simple, as here in this white-collared bralette with exaggerated cuffs paired with a bodycon slit skirt.
Image: Pinkvilla
Looking as graceful as ever in this powdered blue embroidered short kurta and white flared pants with embroidery at the hem.
Beauty
Image: Pinkvilla
Wearing a breezy blue and red patterned dress that came with full sleeves, she looks effortlessly cool.
Easy breezy
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Corset denim dress
This blue denim corset mini dress with pleated hemline and puffy sleeves looks feminine and casual at the same time.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja looked gorgeous in a green body-hugging polo dress with a plunging V-neckline, metal-dome buttons and back slit.
Gorgeous in green
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Lastly, she rolls out the floral charm in a pastel green lehenga that comes with multicoloured, floral threadwork, sleeveless blouse and matching dupatta.
Flower child
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mouni Roy in strappy dresses