MAY 23, 2022

Pooja Hegde's style game is on point

Heart-stopping beautiful

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram/Photo: Rahul Jhangiani

At Cannes 2022, Pooja Hegde ensured all eyes were on her in a strapless white-feathered ball gown, and we are bowled over.

Effuses elegance

Image: Pooja Hegde InstagramPhoto: Rahul Jhangiani

On day 2 of the red carpet, the actress slipped into a printed white off-shoulder, floral midi dress and styled it with a matching floor-sweeping cape and looked wow!

She looked like a summer dream in this pastel green leheriya print saree adorned with thread and mirror work and styled with a bralette-style blouse.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pleasing pastels

Seriously, how chic she looks in aqua blue satin pantsuit teamed with a white pearl corset crop top.

Fantastic

Image: Pooja Hegde InstagramPhoto: Sheldon Santos

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

All-white look

The Radhe Shyam actress loves to keep things simple, as here in this white-collared bralette with exaggerated cuffs paired with a bodycon slit skirt.

Image: Pinkvilla

Looking as graceful as ever in this powdered blue embroidered short kurta and white flared pants with embroidery at the hem.

Beauty

Image: Pinkvilla

Wearing a breezy blue and red patterned dress that came with full sleeves, she looks effortlessly cool.

Easy breezy

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Corset denim dress

This blue denim corset mini dress with pleated hemline and puffy sleeves looks feminine and casual at the same time.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja looked gorgeous in a green body-hugging polo dress with a plunging V-neckline, metal-dome buttons and back slit.

Gorgeous in green

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Lastly, she rolls out the floral charm in a pastel green lehenga that comes with multicoloured, floral threadwork, sleeveless blouse and matching dupatta.

Flower child

