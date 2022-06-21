Heading 3
Pooja Hegde's super stylish looks
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Corsets back in all their glory! Pooja Hegde gave it a summer spin by donning an abstract-printed, colourful corset top and bodycon skirt.
Playful yet edgy
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Photo: Rohan Shrestha
Seriously, how cool does she look in this breezy white shirt styled with an olive green mini skirt with criss-cross detail at the front.
Uber-chic
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Photo: Kiransaphotography
Coming to her ethnic look, she dropped some major wedding-style inspiration in this gold linen, metallic saree paired with a matching round neck, half-sleeved blouse.
A picture of elegance
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Looking as graceful as ever in this pale pink lehenga beautified with thread and mirror work, she paired it with a plunging neckline choli and a sheer dupatta.
Effuses grace
She shines bright in a strappy, glittery gold mini dress with a plunging neckline.
Gleaming in gold
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja has a killer, effortlessly chic style, showing us a glimpse of the same in an oversized, grey-white striped shirt worn as a cover-up over a white bikini set.
Vacay style
Instagram: Suhas Shinde Hairstylist
Photo: Rahul Jhangiani
She glows in this chic yellow bodycon, strappy dress that comes with a sweetheart neckline and ruched details around the bust.
Mellow yellow
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Photo: Rahul Jhangiani
The Radhe Shyam actress cuts a stylish figure in this cream, intricately embroidered cape jacket with a plunging neckline and matching high-rise. flared pants.
Desi glam look
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Photo: Rahul Jhangiani
Showing off her wild side in this black and yellow animal-printed blazer worn over a yellow plunging V-neckline mini dress with an edgy black belt.
Wild!
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Photo: Rahul Jhangiani
Pooja made our jaws drop in this black oversized blazer, worn sans shirt, with a pair of distressed blue denim shorts.
Jaw-dropping moment
