Heading 3

Pooja Hegde's super stylish looks

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Corsets back in all their glory! Pooja Hegde gave it a summer spin by donning an abstract-printed, colourful corset top and bodycon skirt.

Playful yet edgy

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Photo: Rohan Shrestha

Seriously, how cool does she look in this breezy white shirt styled with an olive green mini skirt with criss-cross detail at the front.

Uber-chic

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Photo: Kiransaphotography

Coming to her ethnic look, she dropped some major wedding-style inspiration in this gold linen, metallic saree paired with a matching round neck, half-sleeved blouse.

A picture of elegance

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Looking as graceful as ever in this pale pink lehenga beautified with thread and mirror work, she paired it with a plunging neckline choli and a sheer dupatta.

Effuses grace

She shines bright in a strappy, glittery gold mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Gleaming in gold

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja has a killer, effortlessly chic style, showing us a glimpse of the same in an oversized, grey-white striped shirt worn as a cover-up over a white bikini set.

Vacay style

Instagram: Suhas Shinde Hairstylist
Photo: Rahul Jhangiani

She glows in this chic yellow bodycon, strappy dress that comes with a sweetheart neckline and ruched details around the bust.

Mellow yellow

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Photo: Rahul Jhangiani

The Radhe Shyam actress cuts a stylish figure in this cream, intricately embroidered cape jacket with a plunging neckline and matching high-rise. flared pants.

Desi glam look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Photo: Rahul Jhangiani

Showing off her wild side in this black and yellow animal-printed blazer worn over a yellow plunging V-neckline mini dress with an edgy black belt.

Wild!

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Photo: Rahul Jhangiani

Pooja made our jaws drop in this black oversized blazer, worn sans shirt, with a pair of distressed blue denim shorts.

Jaw-dropping moment

