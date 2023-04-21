Pooja Hegde’s western style guide
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 21, 2023
Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Pooja Hegde's wardrobe is versatile, ranging from casual denim wear to red-carpet gowns
Versatility
Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Her Western style is chic, elegant, and often involves trendy and contemporary fashion elements
Contemporary Fashion
Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
She often chooses outfits in muted tones, such as beige, black, and white, with occasional pops of brighter hues
Basic Colours
Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
She is not afraid to experiment with bold fashion choices, such as bold prints, unusual silhouettes, and edgy accessories
Experimental
Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
She pays attention to details, such as choosing the right bag or footwear to complement her outfits, whether it's boots, heels, or sneakers
Accesorise right
Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Pooja Hegde's makeup is usually minimalistic, with a focus on enhancing her natural beauty
Minimalism
Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Her western wardrobe includes a mix of classic and modern pieces, with a focus on practicality
Mix and Match
Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Her outfits are subtle and often monochrome. She adds her touch but likes to keep it simple
Comfort over style
Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Her holiday looks are chic and trendy
Vacation looks
Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
She has inspired many with her western style choices
Style Icon
