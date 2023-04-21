Heading 3

Pooja Hegde’s western style guide

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 21, 2023

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja Hegde's wardrobe is versatile, ranging from casual denim wear to red-carpet gowns

Versatility

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Her Western style is chic, elegant, and often involves trendy and contemporary fashion elements

Contemporary Fashion

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

She often chooses outfits in muted tones, such as beige, black, and white, with occasional pops of brighter hues 

Basic Colours

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

She is not afraid to experiment with bold fashion choices, such as bold prints, unusual silhouettes, and edgy accessories

Experimental

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

She pays attention to details, such as choosing the right bag or footwear to complement her outfits, whether it's boots, heels, or sneakers

Accesorise right

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja Hegde's makeup is usually minimalistic, with a focus on enhancing her natural beauty

Minimalism

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Her western wardrobe includes a mix of classic and modern pieces, with a focus on practicality

Mix and Match

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Her outfits are subtle and often monochrome. She adds her touch but likes to keep it simple

Comfort over style

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Her holiday looks are chic and trendy

Vacation looks

Image- Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

She has inspired many with her western style choices

Style Icon

