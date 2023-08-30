Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

August 30, 2023

Pooja-Kajal: Divas acing smokey eyes

Let the eyes do the talking

Makeup is as important for an ensemble as the outfit. Let's dive into our Southern diva's stunning looks finished with smokey eyes

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

It’s glow time

Tamannaah Bhatia paired a ravishing silver gown with statement earrings. Her makeup for the day included maroon lip color and smokey eyes

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Light smokey eyes

Take a look at Kushi actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a striped saree, paired with light smokey eyes

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

High-glam look

The Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna looks smouldering in a high-glam look with smokey eyes

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Blues

She made a lot of heads turn in a short blue dress with mirror work. Her look included blue smokey eyes and a light lip color

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Blue smokey eyes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked captivating with heavy blue smokey eyes and pink lip color

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

If looks could kill

Malavika Mohanan’s killer looks in a short strappy white dress with black smokey eyes and light lipstick is all the inspiration we need

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Orange is the new black

The Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia looked captivating in an orange pantsuit. She completed the look with orange lipstick and black smokey eyes

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Groovy jewellery 

She accessorized the ensemble with some groovy jewelry and open messy tresses

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

All these looks go on to show us that makeup can enhance an ensemble multifold, don’t you agree? 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

Devil lies in the details

