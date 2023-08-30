pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
August 30, 2023
Pooja-Kajal: Divas acing smokey eyes
Let the eyes do the talking
Makeup is as important for an ensemble as the outfit. Let's dive into our Southern diva's stunning looks finished with smokey eyes
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
It’s glow time
Tamannaah Bhatia paired a ravishing silver gown with statement earrings. Her makeup for the day included maroon lip color and smokey eyes
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Light smokey eyes
Take a look at Kushi actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a striped saree, paired with light smokey eyes
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
High-glam look
The Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna looks smouldering in a high-glam look with smokey eyes
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Blues
She made a lot of heads turn in a short blue dress with mirror work. Her look included blue smokey eyes and a light lip color
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Blue smokey eyes
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked captivating with heavy blue smokey eyes and pink lip color
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
If looks could kill
Malavika Mohanan’s killer looks in a short strappy white dress with black smokey eyes and light lipstick is all the inspiration we need
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Orange is the new black
The Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia looked captivating in an orange pantsuit. She completed the look with orange lipstick and black smokey eyes
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Groovy jewellery
She accessorized the ensemble with some groovy jewelry and open messy tresses
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
All these looks go on to show us that makeup can enhance an ensemble multifold, don’t you agree?
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Devil lies in the details
