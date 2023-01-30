Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

JAN 30, 2023

Pooja-Keerthy: Rocking Metallic dresses 

Image: IMDb

Today, we will be taking cues on how to rock a metallic dress by having a look at some inspiring numbers by our Southern divas

Fashion Inspiration

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzled in a gold metallic suit, and tied up her outfit of the day with an updo hairstyle

Samantha in a gold metallic suit

The National Award-Winning diva, Keerthy Suresh raised the glamour quotient in a gray metallic gown, along with wavy tresses

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh in a metallic gown

Image: Kresha Bajaj Instagram

The stunner also garnered a lot of eyeballs in a gray metallic dress, similar to the one donned by her fellow actress Keerthy Suresh

Sam in a metallic gray dress

Keerhty Suresh is a sight for the sore eyes in this stunning metallic linen saree with some elegant jewelry

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh in metallic linen saree

The Dasara actress sizzles in golden ethnic wear with a sleeveless kurta, and a matching palazzo set

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh in ethnic wear

The stunner accessorized the look with some high-glam makeup with a dark lipcolor and her long tresses half-tied

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

For the love of bling

Lady Superstar Nayanthara looked like a million bucks in a short blue metallic dress as she posed with husband and director Vignesh Shivan

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara in a short dress

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde made quite a statement in a gold metallic gown with some brown-toned makeup

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde in golden gown

The diva completed the look with a exqusite necklace and a matching bracelet, along with big stud earrings

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pocketful of sunshine

