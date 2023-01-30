JAN 30, 2023
Pooja-Keerthy: Rocking Metallic dresses
Image: IMDb
Today, we will be taking cues on how to rock a metallic dress by having a look at some inspiring numbers by our Southern divas
Fashion Inspiration
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzled in a gold metallic suit, and tied up her outfit of the day with an updo hairstyle
Samantha in a gold metallic suit
The National Award-Winning diva, Keerthy Suresh raised the glamour quotient in a gray metallic gown, along with wavy tresses
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh in a metallic gown
Image: Kresha Bajaj Instagram
The stunner also garnered a lot of eyeballs in a gray metallic dress, similar to the one donned by her fellow actress Keerthy Suresh
Sam in a metallic gray dress
Keerhty Suresh is a sight for the sore eyes in this stunning metallic linen saree with some elegant jewelry
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh in metallic linen saree
The Dasara actress sizzles in golden ethnic wear with a sleeveless kurta, and a matching palazzo set
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh in ethnic wear
The stunner accessorized the look with some high-glam makeup with a dark lipcolor and her long tresses half-tied
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
For the love of bling
Lady Superstar Nayanthara looked like a million bucks in a short blue metallic dress as she posed with husband and director Vignesh Shivan
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara in a short dress
Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde made quite a statement in a gold metallic gown with some brown-toned makeup
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde in golden gown
The diva completed the look with a exqusite necklace and a matching bracelet, along with big stud earrings
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pocketful of sunshine
