FEB 08, 2023
Pooja-Rashmika: Easy breezy kurta looks
Nothing looks better on an Indian beauty than desi attire. On this note, take a look at some impressive attires of the South actresses in a kurta
Love for ethnic
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's printed kurta with zardozi embroidery and cotton silk churidar pants is a perfect pick for the festive season
The rosy-hued chintz print kurta set
Take a look at the Yashoda star in this pink co-ord set with a white floral print
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
A co-ord set
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looks casual yet regal in this blush-green Lucknawi kurta with white trousers
Redefining regal
Sai Pallavi looks all happy as she poses by the poolside in a printed beige kurta, with matching trousers
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Keeping it simple
Kartikeya 2 actress Anupama Parameswaran carried a green silk kurta set with utmost grace
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Graceful green
Rakul Preet Singh made quite a few heads turn in a white-printed kurta set with a pink dupatta, featuring exquisite golden work
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Live love laugh
Srinidhi Shetty opted to wear a pink sequin kurta set by Faabiiana for the promotions of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2
Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram
Subtly sequinned
Doesn't Trisha look like a perfect Indian beauty as she poses for a selfie in a pink cotton kurta with a white print
Image: Trisha Instagram
Pretty in pink
When Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal slayed in a Bespoke orange kurta set with heavy Jewellery back in November 2020
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Bespoke orange kurta set
