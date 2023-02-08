Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 08, 2023

Pooja-Rashmika: Easy breezy kurta looks

Nothing looks better on an Indian beauty than desi attire. On this note, take a look at some impressive attires of the South actresses in a kurta

Love for ethnic

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's printed kurta with zardozi embroidery and cotton silk churidar pants is a perfect pick for the festive season

The rosy-hued chintz print kurta set

Take a look at the Yashoda star in this pink co-ord set with a white floral print

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

A co-ord set

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh looks casual yet regal in this blush-green Lucknawi kurta with white trousers

Redefining regal

Sai Pallavi looks all happy as she poses by the poolside in a printed beige kurta, with matching trousers

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Keeping it simple

Kartikeya 2 actress Anupama Parameswaran carried a green silk kurta set with utmost grace

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Graceful green

Rakul Preet Singh made quite a few heads turn in a white-printed kurta set with a pink dupatta, featuring exquisite golden work

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Live love laugh 

Srinidhi Shetty opted to wear a pink sequin kurta set by Faabiiana for the promotions of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

Subtly sequinned

Doesn't Trisha look like a perfect Indian beauty as she poses for a selfie in a pink cotton kurta with a white print

Image: Trisha Instagram

Pretty in pink

When Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal slayed in a Bespoke orange kurta set with heavy Jewellery back in November 2020

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Bespoke orange kurta set

