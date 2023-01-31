JAN 31, 2023
Pooja-Shruti: Star’s braided hairdos
Over the years, South actresses such as Samantha, Rashmika, Tamannaah, Shruti, and others have aced some braided looks, here are our top picks.
Chic hairdos
The Yashoda actress tied up her high-glam look in a green silk gown with a little messy ponytail.
Messy yet elegant
The Radhe Shyam star completed her saree look with a braided low bun and light makeup
A wildflower
The National Award-Winning actress opted for a graceful ethnic attire and completed the look with some wavy pleats.
Gone with the wind
Salaar star Shruti Haasan posed in a black overcoat with a stylish braided hairstyle.
Keeping it stylish
Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh looks breezy in red swimwear with open hair and braids.
Relax and reflect
Baahubali star Anushka Shetty makes for a true Indian beauty in a silk saree, complete with a braid.
True Indian beauty
The Dasara actress glitters like gold in a velvet outfit as she poses in a stylish braid with golden ribbon.
Glittering in gold
The Beast actress Pooja Hegde makes for a scintillating sight in this neat braided hairdo, don't you agree?
Scintillating
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for this comfy and neat braid as part of her gym look.
Gym look
