Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 31, 2023

Pooja-Shruti: Star’s braided hairdos

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Over the years, South actresses such as Samantha, Rashmika, Tamannaah, Shruti, and others have aced some braided looks, here are our top picks.

Chic hairdos

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Yashoda actress tied up her high-glam look in a green silk gown with a little messy ponytail. 

Messy yet elegant

The Radhe Shyam star completed her saree look with a braided low bun and light makeup

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A wildflower

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The National Award-Winning actress opted for a graceful ethnic attire and completed the look with some wavy pleats.

Gone with the wind

Salaar star Shruti Haasan posed in a black overcoat with a stylish braided hairstyle.

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Keeping it stylish

Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh looks breezy in red swimwear with open hair and braids.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Relax and reflect

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty makes for a true Indian beauty in a silk saree, complete with a braid. 

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

True Indian beauty

The Dasara actress glitters like gold in a velvet outfit as she poses in a stylish braid with golden ribbon.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Glittering in gold

The Beast actress Pooja Hegde makes for a scintillating sight in this neat braided hairdo, don't you agree?

Image: IMDb

Scintillating 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for this comfy and neat braid as part of her gym look.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Gym look

