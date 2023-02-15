FEB 15, 2023
Pooja-Tamannaah:
Thigh-high slit attires
There is no better pick for a party than a glamorous high-slit dress, and our South divas seem to agree. Here are some examples
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The party look
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde looks like a million bucks in a yellow off-shoulder gown with a side slit
Yellow off-shoulder gown
National crush Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in a sleeveless black gown featuring a thigh-high slit
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Bedazzling beauty
Keerthy Suresh oozes oomph in a white backless pearl ensemble with an elaborate neck design and a side slit, designed by Abhishek Sharma
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The white pearl dress
Rakul Preet Singh makes for a pretty sight in a pink high slit dress with silver hoop earrings
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Pretty in pink
Salaar actress Shruti Haasan looked blazing in a short satin slip dress as she poses amidst aesthetic artwork
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Satin slip dress
The Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh makes a bold fashion statement in a short black dress with a side slit
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Bold in black
The Dasara star Keerthy Suresh opted to keep it casual in an orange open-slit dress, along with white sports shoes, and black shades
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The off-duty look
Doesn't Pooja Hegde look smoldering in an orange thigh-high slit dress, glam makeup, and open curly tresses
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The high-glam look
The Pushpa, Rashmika star flaunted her infectious smile in an off-white open-slit skirt, a crop top, and a matching shrug
Image: Twitter
Infectious smile
