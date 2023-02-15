Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 15, 2023

Pooja-Tamannaah:
Thigh-high slit attires

There is no better pick for a party than a glamorous high-slit dress, and our South divas seem to agree. Here are some examples

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The party look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde looks like a million bucks in a yellow off-shoulder gown with a side slit

Yellow off-shoulder gown

Pooja-Hansika: Rocking a leather attire

Shruti-Samantha: Celebs In Sheer Dresses

National crush Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in a sleeveless black gown featuring a thigh-high slit

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Bedazzling beauty

Keerthy Suresh oozes oomph in a white backless pearl ensemble with an elaborate neck design and a side slit, designed by Abhishek Sharma

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The white pearl dress

Rakul Preet Singh makes for a pretty sight in a pink high slit dress with silver hoop earrings

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Pretty in pink

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan looked blazing in a short satin slip dress as she poses amidst aesthetic artwork

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Satin slip dress

The Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh makes a bold fashion statement in a short black dress with a side slit

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Bold in black

The Dasara star Keerthy Suresh opted to keep it casual in an orange open-slit dress, along with white sports shoes, and black shades

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The off-duty look

Doesn't Pooja Hegde look smoldering in an orange thigh-high slit dress, glam makeup, and open curly tresses

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The high-glam look

The Pushpa, Rashmika star flaunted her infectious smile in an off-white open-slit skirt, a crop top, and a matching shrug

Image: Twitter

Infectious smile

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here