Heading 3

Pooja to Keerthy: Stars' top party looks

Priyanka Goud

Nov 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh wore a chic red dress and we have been swooning over it. With minimal accessories, including dangler earrings and rings, she finished off her look

Chic and perfect

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Shining bright like a diamond is actress Pooja Hegde in a dramatic yet blingy mirror work bodycon dress. She ditched the jewellery and let her outfit do all the talking

Bright like diamond

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Every party demands an outfit fitting for the occasion and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's strappy pink fringed dress fits the bill perfectly with a deep v-neckline

Pretty in pink

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika sported a neon bodycon dress and looked like a dream. Soft curls and perfect rounded up her look that is perfect for an evening party

Bright in neo

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna raised the fashion bar high in a one shoulder black cutout number. She kept it chic with black heels and statement earrings to complete off the look

Party ready black dress

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashii Khanna showed how to be party ready in a satin halter neck dress with a halter neck  and side slit. She opted for no accessories and let her stunning outfit take the limelight as it surely deserves

Simple yet stylish

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Slaying the glitz and glam party code right is fashionista Malavika Mohanan in a mirror work strappy mini dress and looked stellar

Glitz and glam

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Kalyani oozes grace in this yellow low-high gown and teamed this glamorous look with metallic gold heels and accessorized with statement earrings

Vision in yellow

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh gave perfect outfit inspiration for a cocktail dinner party in a silver bodycon gown and went for no accessory look to shine out

Glam meter on point

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kamal Haasan and Shruti's strong bond

Click Here