Rakul Preet Singh wore a chic red dress and we have been swooning over it. With minimal accessories, including dangler earrings and rings, she finished off her look
Chic and perfect
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Shining bright like a diamond is actress Pooja Hegde in a dramatic yet blingy mirror work bodycon dress. She ditched the jewellery and let her outfit do all the talking
Bright like diamond
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Every party demands an outfit fitting for the occasion and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's strappy pink fringed dress fits the bill perfectly with a deep v-neckline
Pretty in pink
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika sported a neon bodycon dress and looked like a dream. Soft curls and perfect rounded up her look that is perfect for an evening party
Bright in neo
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna raised the fashion bar high in a one shoulder black cutout number. She kept it chic with black heels and statement earrings to complete off the look
Party ready black dress
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna showed how to be party ready in a satin halter neck dress with a halter neck and side slit. She opted for no accessories and let her stunning outfit take the limelight as it surely deserves
Simple yet stylish
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Slaying the glitz and glam party code right is fashionista Malavika Mohanan in a mirror work strappy mini dress and looked stellar
Glitz and glam
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Kalyani oozes grace in this yellow low-high gown and teamed this glamorous look with metallic gold heels and accessorized with statement earrings
Vision in yellow
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh gave perfect outfit inspiration for a cocktail dinner party in a silver bodycon gown and went for no accessory look to shine out
Glam meter on point
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Kamal Haasan and Shruti's strong bond