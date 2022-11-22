Nov 22, 2022
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Yashoda actress is a total diva in this Indo-Western ensemble with coffee-toned lip colour, matching eyeshadow and highlighter
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna raised the glamour quotient as she wore a brown lipstick, along with brown eyeshadow to go with her open tresses
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Beast star completed her festive look in a green lehenga with orange lipstick, light blush and kajal
Pooja Hegde
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh looks breathtaking in this brown-toned matt makeup for her desi avatar in a beautiful white saree
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The Hey Sinamika star looks captivating with blue eyeshadow and light lip colour to go with her mirror work embellished dress
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The star's makeup with blue eyeliner, pink lipstick, pink and golden eyeshadow is perfect for a night out with the girls
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan brings out her sassy side with red lipstick, red kajal and yellow eyeshadow to compliment her hairstyle
Shruti Haasan
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The F3 actress makes a strong case for red lipstick in this all-red look with shimmery eyeshadow and highlighter
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The Dasara actress once again aced the matt makeup with brown lipstick and matching eyeshadow with her red co-ord set
The party look!
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh is a sight for the sore eyes in this stunning look in a short red dress with pink-toned matt makeup
The love for red
