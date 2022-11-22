Heading 3

Pooja to Rakul: South stars' glam makeup

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

Nov 22, 2022

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Yashoda actress is a total diva in this Indo-Western ensemble with coffee-toned lip colour, matching eyeshadow and highlighter

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna raised the glamour quotient as she wore a brown lipstick, along with brown eyeshadow to go with her open tresses

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Beast star completed her festive look in a green lehenga with orange lipstick, light blush and kajal

Pooja Hegde

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh looks breathtaking in this brown-toned matt makeup for her desi avatar in a beautiful white saree

Keerthy Suresh

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The Hey Sinamika star looks captivating with blue eyeshadow and light lip colour to go with her mirror work embellished dress

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The star's makeup with blue eyeliner, pink lipstick, pink and golden eyeshadow is perfect for a night out with the girls

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan brings out her sassy side with red lipstick, red kajal and yellow eyeshadow to compliment her hairstyle

Shruti Haasan

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The F3 actress makes a strong case for red lipstick in this all-red look with shimmery eyeshadow and highlighter

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The Dasara actress once again aced the matt makeup with brown lipstick and matching eyeshadow with her red co-ord set

The party look!

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh is a sight for the sore eyes in this stunning look in a short red dress with pink-toned matt makeup

The love for red

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: South stars who rocked the bralette look

Click Here