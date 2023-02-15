Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 15, 2023

Prabhas-Dulquer: South heroes in beanie 

Many leading men from the South film fraternity like to keep their fashion sense comfy yet chic

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Love for beanies

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan is known for his unique sense of style. Here is one of his impressive all-black look in a sweatshirt, jeans, and a beanie

The all-black avatar

Here is a picture of the Sita Ramam star in a black shirt, light blue ripped denim, and a black beanie

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The off-duty avatar

The Liger star Vijay Deverakonda channeled his inner child as he posed in a blue sweatshirt and a pink beanie

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Chilling at home

Take a look at the Arjun Reddy actor enjoying a dubbing session from the comfort of his home

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Work from home

Prabhas was spotted at the airport in a loose black shirt with baggy trousers and a black beanie

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Acing the casual avatar

The Arjun Reddy star looks dapper in winter attire and a beanie as he enjoys delicious food during his trip to Europe

Image; Vijay Devarakonda Instagram

Europe Diaries

When Pushpa star Arjun Reddy was seen donning a white sweater and black lowers as he arrived in Russia to promote his movie Pushpa: The Rise

Image: RRR Instagram

Welcomed in Russia

The Baahubali star kept his off-duty look comfortable and casual in a white kurta, and blue trousers, paired with a white beanie

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The off-duty look

Vijay Deverakonda carried a basic white t-shirt and jeans with a blue knitted beanie with utmost swagger

Image: Puri Connects

Airport diaries

