FEB 15, 2023
Prabhas-Dulquer: South heroes in beanie
Many leading men from the South film fraternity like to keep their fashion sense comfy yet chic
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Love for beanies
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan is known for his unique sense of style. Here is one of his impressive all-black look in a sweatshirt, jeans, and a beanie
The all-black avatar
Here is a picture of the Sita Ramam star in a black shirt, light blue ripped denim, and a black beanie
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The off-duty avatar
The Liger star Vijay Deverakonda channeled his inner child as he posed in a blue sweatshirt and a pink beanie
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Chilling at home
Take a look at the Arjun Reddy actor enjoying a dubbing session from the comfort of his home
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Work from home
Prabhas was spotted at the airport in a loose black shirt with baggy trousers and a black beanie
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Acing the casual avatar
The Arjun Reddy star looks dapper in winter attire and a beanie as he enjoys delicious food during his trip to Europe
Image; Vijay Devarakonda Instagram
Europe Diaries
When Pushpa star Arjun Reddy was seen donning a white sweater and black lowers as he arrived in Russia to promote his movie Pushpa: The Rise
Image: RRR Instagram
Welcomed in Russia
The Baahubali star kept his off-duty look comfortable and casual in a white kurta, and blue trousers, paired with a white beanie
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The off-duty look
Vijay Deverakonda carried a basic white t-shirt and jeans with a blue knitted beanie with utmost swagger
Image: Puri Connects
Airport diaries
