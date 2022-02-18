Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 18, 2022

Pragya Jaiswal’s
 Style log

Heading 3

Mermaid gown

Slip into a navy-blue mermaid gown with a cut-out sleeve like Pragya Jaiswal to make a grand entrance just anywhere!

Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram

Invite some sunshine and a dose of cheerfulness by donning a yellow, floral-embroidered lehenga with a matching ethnic jacket

Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram

Mellow Yellow

Take some inspiration from the diva's sequin wine-hued jumpsuit with a deep v-neckline for your next party!

Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram

Dazzle

Channel your inner ethnic queen by opting for a white and blue floral saree and give it a modern spin by teaming it with a matching off-shoulder blouse like the beauty

Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram

Easy-breezy vibe

Who needs a gown when you can don a saree and look just as good? Ask Pragya as she opts for a red sequin saree gown with a matching corset blouse

Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram

Ravishing red

The actress looks dreamy in this peachy-pink organza saree decked with multi-hued crystals and glass beads, teamed with a sleeveless embellished blouse

Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram

Peach Punch

Next, she puts on a dramatic show by slipping into a black shimmery backless gown with a thigh-high slit

Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram

Gorgeous

The Akhanda actress looks breathtaking in this blush pink lehenga with silver embellishments paired with a deep-neckline choli and a plain dupatta

Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram

Pretty in pink

Dressed in black and white sharara set that came with body-hugging, spaghetti strap kurta, and neo phulkari embroidered bottoms

Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram

Sharara set

Lastly, she wore a purple floral-embroidered lehenga that came with sexy choli and looked endearing

Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram

Pleasing purple

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone’s fitness routine

Click Here