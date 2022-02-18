Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 18, 2022
Pragya Jaiswal’s
Style log
Heading 3
Mermaid gown
Slip into a navy-blue mermaid gown with a cut-out sleeve like Pragya Jaiswal to make a grand entrance just anywhere!
Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram
Invite some sunshine and a dose of cheerfulness by donning a yellow, floral-embroidered lehenga with a matching ethnic jacket
Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram
Mellow Yellow
Take some inspiration from the diva's sequin wine-hued jumpsuit with a deep v-neckline for your next party!
Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram
Dazzle
Channel your inner ethnic queen by opting for a white and blue floral saree and give it a modern spin by teaming it with a matching off-shoulder blouse like the beauty
Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram
Easy-breezy vibe
Who needs a gown when you can don a saree and look just as good? Ask Pragya as she opts for a red sequin saree gown with a matching corset blouse
Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram
Ravishing red
The actress looks dreamy in this peachy-pink organza saree decked with multi-hued crystals and glass beads, teamed with a sleeveless embellished blouse
Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram
Peach Punch
Next, she puts on a dramatic show by slipping into a black shimmery backless gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
Gorgeous
The Akhanda actress looks breathtaking in this blush pink lehenga with silver embellishments paired with a deep-neckline choli and a plain dupatta
Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram
Pretty in pink
Dressed in black and white sharara set that came with body-hugging, spaghetti strap kurta, and neo phulkari embroidered bottoms
Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram
Sharara set
Lastly, she wore a purple floral-embroidered lehenga that came with sexy choli and looked endearing
Image: Neerajaa Kona Instagram
Pleasing purple
