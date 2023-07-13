Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 13, 2023

Pragya Jaiswal’s bikini looks 

Image: Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram 

The Virattu debutante looks breathtaking in this hot pink bikini topped up with a sheer white summer dress

Lacy luck 

Image: Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram 

The Mirchi Lanti Kurradu protagonist looks stunning in this black bikini with silver embellished straps 

Elegant embellishments 

Image: Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram 

Red rush 

The Kanche star has captured the attention of her fans in this red monokini as she relaxes on a comfy chair on the beachside 

Image: Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram 

The Jaya Janaki Nayaka fame is a sight to behold in a yellow-ribbed monokini. The beige blazer adds a twist to this beach ensemble 

 Pastel punch 

Image: Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram 

Jaiswal is hitting beach fashion hard in this black monokini. Her drenched look adds to the oomph factor 

Black burn 

Image: Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram 

The actress is raising the heat in this bright pink bikini. Nude pink lips and curled hair complete her look 

Beach vibes 

Image: Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram 

The Akhanda diva is basking in the serenity of the beach waves in this floral blue bikini 

Floral fun 

Image: Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram 

The fashionista is swaying hearts in this pastel pink monokini. The radiant smile is unmissable 

Plush pink 

Image: Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram 

The enchantress looks like a breath of fresh air in this orange floral beach attire as she basks in the serenity of a waterfall 

Fresh hues 

Image: Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram 

The Om Namo Vekatesaya fame has put the heat to shame in this black bikini with matching net and shimmer detailings 

Shimmer swirl 

