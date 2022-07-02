Heading 3
Pragya Jaiswal's easy-breezy style
Joyce Joyson
july 2, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
Pragya Jaiswal has an evident penchant for feminine, breezy dresses like this pastel, abstract print short dress with puffy sleeves.
Adorable
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
And she favours them on her vacation too, like this strappy black, midi dress bearing multiple prints and cut-out details at the waist.
Burst of prints
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
Striking the perfect balance between comfort and style, the actress wore a striped grey co-ord set featuring a plunging neckline bralette with a front-knot, and shorts.
Absolutely chic
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
Enjoying her time in the sun in a red-brick colour, bustier-style strappy mini dress that nips at the waist.
Charming
Shelling out major beach fashion goals in this sleeveless, printed maxi dress in the shades of blue, pink, and green.
Beach style inspo
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
Pragya looks as pretty as a picture in this red, calf-length, dress that comes with cut-out detail at the waist.
Romantic red
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
The embodies casual cool in this bustier denim bralette featuring rainbow hues, and sequin-adorned neckline styled with an overlap denim mini skirt.
Denim co-ords
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
Keeping up with her love for everything comfy, the actress stepped out in a chic white crop top that came with a plunging neckline and cute bow detail in front, paired with shorts.
Easy-breezy
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
We love the way she pulled together this look! Donning a blue ripped bralette and white pants, Pragya topped it off with a frayed beige shrug.
Impressive
Image: Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
And finally, just a perfect note to end with, the looked enchanting in this white schiffli mini, off-shoulder dress with tie-up detail at the front.
Enchanting
