Prajakta Koli in chic
& casual outfits

AUGUST 20, 2021

This is her signature style! Prajakta opted for a polka dot top and loose-fit denims. She amped up her look with a black belt by matching it with her shoes

Well, who said you can’t pull off a casual look with a blazer? The diva throws a dark green blazer over her ripped jeans and top. She accessorised her look with a silver choker necklace

She looks as fresh as a flower in this pretty floral dress. She styles it with a sling bag and lace-up sandals

T-shirts with a slogan are basic yet easy to style. The diva looks chic as she pairs it up with skorts and high ankle shoes

Here, she takes the style quotient higher by tucking a black tee into flared trousers and clenching her waist with a belt

Prajakta looks stylish in this beige trouser paired with a black-and-white checkered shirt and sports shoes

Again, in ripped jeans! This time she styles it with a lilac tank top and sturdy shoes

The diva looks pretty in a halter neck flirty floral dress. We really loved her lilac micro bag

She keeps it cool and casual in this knotted white tee paired with a denim skirt and colour block shoes

Lastly, Prajakta looks casual-yet-stylish in this pale orange turtle neck top paired with well-fitted jeans and brown shoes

