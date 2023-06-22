pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 22, 2023
Pranali Rathod’s bewitching looks
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
The Pyaar Pehli Baar debutante is looking angelic in this all-white ensemble. Open hair and dangling earrings accentuate her look
Boss Babe
The Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki heroine is swaying hearts in this royal blue, mini dress
Blue burn
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
The talented artist has given a new twist to Indo-western fashion with this attire! Ripped jeans with a blue cape is a cool combination
Casual charm
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
Peacock punk
Pranali has captured the attention of her fans with this peacock-themed lehenga choli. The blue Maang patti is noteworthy
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
The enchantress is looking sizzling in this strapless, white ruffle dress. The neon belt at the waist puts the look together
Angelic white
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
The Barrister Babu star is looking alluring in this bright pink ethnic wear. A Leheriya dupatta and a Pagdi complete her look
Pop of pink
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
The Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye actress is oozing warm and comfy vibes in this sweatshirt, paired with jeans
Sweatshirt swag
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai protagonist is raising heartbeats in this metallic gold dress
Gold glow
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
The diva is looking like a breath of fresh air in this neon lehenga. The oxidized jewelry balances the pop of color
Naughty neon
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
Rathod has put the heat to shame in this pastel pink boss babe outfit. The black bralette adds a sizzling touch to the look
Plush professionals
