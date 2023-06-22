Heading 3

JUNE 22, 2023

Pranali Rathod’s bewitching looks 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

The Pyaar Pehli Baar debutante is looking angelic in this all-white ensemble. Open hair and dangling earrings accentuate her look 

Boss Babe 


The Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki heroine is swaying hearts in this royal blue, mini dress

Blue burn 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

The talented artist has given a new twist to Indo-western fashion with this attire! Ripped jeans with a blue cape is a cool combination 

Casual charm

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

Peacock punk 

Pranali has captured the attention of her fans with this peacock-themed lehenga choli. The blue Maang patti is noteworthy 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

The enchantress is looking sizzling in this strapless, white ruffle dress. The neon belt at the waist puts the look together

Angelic white 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

The Barrister Babu star is looking alluring in this bright pink ethnic wear. A Leheriya dupatta and a Pagdi complete her look 

Pop of pink 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

The Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye actress is oozing warm and comfy vibes in this sweatshirt, paired with jeans 

 Sweatshirt swag 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai protagonist is raising heartbeats in this metallic gold dress 

Gold glow 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

The diva is looking like a breath of fresh air in this neon lehenga. The oxidized jewelry balances the pop of color 

Naughty neon 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

Rathod has put the heat to shame in this pastel pink boss babe outfit. The black bralette adds a sizzling touch to the look

Plush professionals 

