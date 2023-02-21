Heading 3

Pranali Rathod’s Cutest Looks

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

FEB 21, 2023

Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram 

Pranali Rathod looks adorable in this floral printed turmeric outfit

Floral Print

Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram 

Pranali Rathod wore a pink colour churidar with a jacket

Sunkissed

Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram 

Pranali Rathod is looking picture-perfect in this red ruffled dress 

Red Dress

Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram 

Pranali dressed up like Radha and is looking the prettiest 

Pretty Rathod

Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram 

Pranali Rathod exudes glamour in this white dress

White Dress

 
 
Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram 

Pranali Rathod looks cute yet gorgeous in this pink outfit

Pretty In Pink

Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram 

Pranali Rathod wore a black floral designed top and jeans alongwith a long shrug

Designed Shrug

Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram 

Pranali Rathod looks cute and chic in this overall piece 

Overall

Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram 

Pranali Rathod can pull of anything and she proves it by wearing this white short dress 

Short Dress

