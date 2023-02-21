Pranali Rathod’s Cutest Looks
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 21, 2023
Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram
Pranali Rathod looks adorable in this floral printed turmeric outfit
Floral Print
Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram
Pranali Rathod wore a pink colour churidar with a jacket
Sunkissed
9 Naina-Bunny Dialogues That Inspire Us
Expensive Things Owned By Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram
Pranali Rathod is looking picture-perfect in this red ruffled dress
Red Dress
Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram
Pranali dressed up like Radha and is looking the prettiest
Pretty Rathod
Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram
Pranali Rathod exudes glamour in this white dress
White Dress
Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram
Pranali Rathod looks cute yet gorgeous in this pink outfit
Pretty In Pink
Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram
Pranali Rathod wore a black floral designed top and jeans alongwith a long shrug
Designed Shrug
Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram
Pranali Rathod looks cute and chic in this overall piece
Overall
Image: Pranali Rathod Instagram
Pranali Rathod can pull of anything and she proves it by wearing this white short dress
Short Dress
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.