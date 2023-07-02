Shruti Mehta
Pranita Subhash’s
vibrant style
The Porki debutante is oozing regal vibes in this lime lehenga choli. Braided hair and on-point accessories elevate her look
Lazy lime
The Hungama 2 heroine has put the heat to shame in this forest green gown with black sequins. The thigh-high slit adds to the oomph factor
Green grace
Ethnic elegance
The Mass Leader actress has captured the attention of her fans in this yellow-gold lehenga paired with pink choli
The Hello Guru Prema Kosame diva is swaying hearts in her black-sequin saree. Subtle makeup and diamond accessories are noteworthy
Black burn
The Brahmotsavam fame is oozing Elsa vibes in this sheer blue gown with ruffle detailing on the top. Minimal jewelry and a messy bun complete her look
Ruffle charm
Subhash is a sight to behold in this pink lehenga choli. The fine detailing on the attire is eye-catching
Pink punk
The 2nd Hand Lover artist looks tantalizing in this black top teamed up with pink pants and beige heels
Cool casuals
The Dynamite enchantress has captured the attention of her fans as she enjoys Holi in this sleeveless kurta
Holy Heist
The fashionista looks radiant in this black top paired with white pants. Her charming smile is unmissable
Yin-Yang
One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble. The Angaaraka star too cannot be faulted for the same
Denim Diva
