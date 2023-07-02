Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Fashion

JULY 02, 2023

Pranita Subhash’s
vibrant style

Images: Pranita Subhash’s Instagram

The Porki debutante is oozing regal vibes in this lime lehenga choli. Braided hair and on-point accessories elevate her look

Lazy lime

Images: Pranita Subhash’s Instagram

The Hungama 2 heroine has put the heat to shame in this forest green gown with black sequins. The thigh-high slit adds to the oomph factor

Green grace

Images: Pranita Subhash’s Instagram

Ethnic elegance

The Mass Leader actress has captured the attention of her fans in this yellow-gold lehenga paired with pink choli

Images: Pranita Subhash’s Instagram

The Hello Guru Prema Kosame diva is swaying hearts in her black-sequin saree. Subtle makeup and diamond accessories are noteworthy

Black burn

Images: Pranita Subhash’s Instagram

The Brahmotsavam fame is oozing Elsa vibes in this sheer blue gown with ruffle detailing on the top. Minimal jewelry and a messy bun complete her look

Ruffle charm

Images: Pranita Subhash’s Instagram

Subhash is a sight to behold in this pink lehenga choli. The fine detailing on the attire is eye-catching

Pink punk

Images: Pranita Subhash’s Instagram

The 2nd Hand Lover artist looks tantalizing in this black top teamed up with pink pants and beige heels

Cool casuals

Images: Pranita Subhash’s Instagram

The Dynamite enchantress has captured the attention of her fans as she enjoys Holi in this sleeveless kurta

 Holy Heist

Images: Pranita Subhash’s Instagram

The fashionista looks radiant in this black top paired with white pants. Her charming smile is unmissable

Yin-Yang

Images: Pranita Subhash’s Instagram

One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble. The Angaaraka star too cannot be faulted for the same

Denim Diva

