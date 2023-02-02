Heading 3
Preity Zinta's adorable family moments
Entertainment
Akriti Anand
FEB 01, 2023
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
She shared a picture of her twins sitting in a suitcase as she tries to pack her clothes
Cute moments
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
She is having the best time of her life as the actress smiles cuddling her babies
Mother time
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
She has expressed her love for her daughter Gia in a heart-warming post
Daughter love
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
The mother and son are looking cute as they enjoy some me time together
Meri Jaan
Video: Preity Zinta Instagram
Preity shares a glimpse of her twins enjoying rain while sitting in the balcony
Rain Dance
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
On this day, she shared a picture with her twins and also wrote a long emotional post for her mother
Mother’s day
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
She is holding her baby close as she gets ready for IPL auction
Little hug
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
The actress keeps fans updated about her mommy duties
For life
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
Though the face is not visible properly, but it looks like the actress is enjoying her mommy duties
Vibes
