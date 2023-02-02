Heading 3

Preity Zinta's adorable family moments

Entertainment

Akriti Anand

FEB 01, 2023

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

She shared a picture of her twins sitting in a suitcase as she tries to pack her clothes

Cute moments

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

She is having the best time of her life as the actress smiles cuddling her babies

Mother time

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

She has expressed her love for her daughter Gia in a heart-warming post

Daughter love

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

The mother and son are looking cute as they enjoy some me time together

Meri Jaan

Video: Preity Zinta Instagram

Preity shares a glimpse of her twins enjoying rain while sitting in the balcony

Rain Dance

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

On this day, she shared a picture with her twins and also wrote a long emotional post for her mother

Mother’s day

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

She is holding her baby close as she gets ready for IPL auction

Little hug

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

The actress keeps fans updated about her mommy duties

For life

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram 

Though the face is not visible properly, but it looks like the actress is enjoying her mommy duties

Vibes

