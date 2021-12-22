Prettiest celeb bridal looks of 2021

DEC 22, 2021

Natasha Dalal

Natasha chose a pale gold lehenga covered in dual tones of silver and gold embroidery

Image: Pinkvilla

Dia Mirza

Dia wore a red saree adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over and thick golden borders

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Yami Gautam

Yami’s traditional silk saree featured intricate gold work all over and belonged to her mother

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Disha Parmar

Disha wore a red lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and was looking like the perfect Indian bride

Video: Disha Parmar Instagram

Rhea Kapoor

Ditching the traditional red lehenga, Rhea opted for a white chanderi saree by Anamika Khanna

Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Patralekhaa opted to wear a beautiful red Sabyasachi saree which she teamed with a red dupatta as a veil

Patralekhaa

Image: Joseph Radhik

Ditching the traditional red, Anushka Ranjan, chose a bespoke purple lehenga for her big day

Anushka Ranjan

Image: Anushka Ranjan Instagram

Katrina wore a classic Sabysachi red bridal handwoven silk lehenga in fine tilla work and embroidered zardozi borders

Katrina Kaif

Image: Joseph Radhik

Ankita chose a radiant gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her big day

Ankita Lokhand

Image: The Wedding Story

