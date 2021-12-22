Prettiest celeb bridal looks of 2021
FASHION
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 22, 2021
Natasha Dalal
Natasha chose a pale gold lehenga covered in dual tones of silver and gold embroidery
Image: Pinkvilla
Dia Mirza
Dia wore a red saree adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over and thick golden borders
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Yami Gautam
Yami’s traditional silk saree featured intricate gold work all over and belonged to her mother
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Disha Parmar
Disha wore a red lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and was looking like the perfect Indian bride
Video: Disha Parmar Instagram
Rhea Kapoor
Ditching the traditional red lehenga, Rhea opted for a white chanderi saree by Anamika Khanna
Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Patralekhaa opted to wear a beautiful red Sabyasachi saree which she teamed with a red dupatta as a veil
Patralekhaa
Image: Joseph Radhik
Ditching the traditional red, Anushka Ranjan, chose a bespoke purple lehenga for her big day
Anushka Ranjan
Image: Anushka Ranjan Instagram
Katrina wore a classic Sabysachi red bridal handwoven silk lehenga in fine tilla work and embroidered zardozi borders
Katrina Kaif
Image: Joseph Radhik
Ankita chose a radiant gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her big day
Ankita Lokhand
Image: The Wedding Story
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest works of Allu Arjun