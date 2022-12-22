Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: 2022 Looks
DEC 22, 2022
Invictus Games Event
Harry and Meghan made a visit to Germany for Invictus Games and the couple looked stunning as they posed while holding hands
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee ceremony in these gorgeously chic looks
Platinum Jubilee
During their attendance at the One Young World Summit in the UK, Harry and Meghan once again showed off their chic formal style
One Young World Summit
At the Ripple of Hope Awards Gala, Meghan stunned in an off-shoulder white gown whereas Harry looked dapper in a suit
Ripple of Hope Awards
At the Invictus Games opening ceremony, Harry and Meghan showcased their simplistic and flawless style with these outfits
Netherlands Visit
Following Queen Elizabeth's demise, Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle
Windsor Castle
Harry and Meghan made a visit to New York in July 2022 and the duo matched in black outfits during the same
New York Visit
On the second day of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made another stunning appearance that was casual yet stylish
Invictus Day 2
While Meghan Markle wore denims, Prince Harry donned a polo tee during one of their appearances in the Netherlands
Comfy Casual
Meghan Markle donned a white suit whereas Prince Harry went for a classic blue suit during the Invictus Games reception
Formal Look
