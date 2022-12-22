Heading 3

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: 2022 Looks

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 22, 2022

Invictus Games Event

Harry and Meghan made a visit to Germany for Invictus Games and the couple looked stunning as they posed while holding hands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee ceremony in these gorgeously chic looks

Platinum Jubilee

During their attendance at the One Young World Summit in the UK, Harry and Meghan once again showed off their chic formal style

One Young World Summit

At the Ripple of Hope Awards Gala, Meghan stunned in an off-shoulder white gown whereas Harry looked dapper in a suit

Ripple of Hope Awards

At the Invictus Games opening ceremony, Harry and Meghan showcased their simplistic and flawless style with these outfits

Netherlands Visit

Following Queen Elizabeth's demise, Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle

Harry and Meghan made a visit to New York in July 2022 and the duo matched in black outfits during the same

New York Visit

On the second day of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made another stunning appearance that was casual yet stylish

Invictus Day 2

While Meghan Markle wore denims, Prince Harry donned a polo tee during one of their appearances in the Netherlands

Comfy Casual

Meghan Markle donned a white suit whereas Prince Harry went for a classic blue suit during the Invictus Games reception

Formal Look

