Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Couple Style

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 06, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Matching in Red

For one of their appearances, the royal couple was seen matching in red outfits as Markle wore a red gown whereas Prince Harry was seen sporting a red jacket

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle captures the duo looking stylish in their classy and casual looks

Classy Casual

Image: Getty Images

This photo showcases Harry and Meghan in their looks that are signature for a royal tour. Markle can be seen wearing a beret as well

Royal Ready

Image: Getty Images

This formal look of Harry and Meghan as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex both sport amazing blue suits is one of their best ones

Best in Blue

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from one of their royal engagements in London captures the duo looking beyond perfect

Royal Engagement

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a picture of perfection and style during the Invictus Games event as the duo sported these looks

Invictus Games

Image: Getty Images

For one of their red carpet appearances, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned up in their most stylish looks

Red Carpet

Image: Getty Images

Harry and Meghan arrived hand-in-hand donning the most subtle look as they attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration

Platinum Jubilee

Image: Getty Images

During their time with the royal family, Harry and Meghan showcased great style as they attended several engagements and this is one of them

Royal Attire

Image: Getty Images

Harry and Meghan were seen sporting amazing black outfits for one of their outings and the couple looked absolutely gorgeous in them

Twinning in Black

