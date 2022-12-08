Prince Harry's best suits
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 08, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Sharp Look
Prince Harry knows how to carry himself in the most crisp suits and this one proves how amazing he looks in a dark suit
Image: Getty Images
This photo of the Duke of Sussex showcases him sporting a classic grey suit as he poses with wife Meghan Markle
Grey Suit
Image: Getty Images
One of the best looks donned by the Duke of Sussex is this one as he wears a blue blazer jacket along with a shirt
Best in Blue
Image: Getty Images
Prince Harry loves sporting dark suits and we love his tie game as well which is always on point for every look
Colourful Tie
Image: Getty Images
This photo captures Harry and Meghan both dressed in blue outfits and we love this blue suit donned by the Duke of Sussex
Twinning with wifey
Image: Getty Images
Prince Harry knows how to dress perfectly for every event and we love how dapper he looks in this amazing suit
Dapper Look
Image: Getty Images
Prince Harry while serving his royal duties, always managed to look absolutely his best and this photo shows that
Royal Engagements
Image: Getty Images
Prince Harry looks amazing in this light grey suit teamed up with a white shirt and no tie
Simplistic Style
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Prince Harry captures his classy style perfectly as he spruces up in a crisp white shirt and a blazer jacket
Spruced Up
Image: Getty Images
This suit clubbed with that amazing blue tie makes for a smart formal look and Prince Harry carries it perfectly
Suited Up
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.