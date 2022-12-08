Heading 3

​​Prince Harry's best suits

Image: Getty Images

Sharp Look

Prince Harry knows how to carry himself in the most crisp suits and this one proves how amazing he looks in a dark suit

Image: Getty Images

This photo of the Duke of Sussex showcases him sporting a classic grey suit as he poses with wife Meghan Markle

Grey Suit

Image: Getty Images

One of the best looks donned by the Duke of Sussex is this one as he wears a blue blazer jacket along with a shirt

Best in Blue

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry loves sporting dark suits and we love his tie game as well which is always on point for every look

Colourful Tie

Image: Getty Images

This photo captures Harry and Meghan both dressed in blue outfits and we love this blue suit donned by the Duke of Sussex

Twinning with wifey

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry knows how to dress perfectly for every event and we love how dapper he looks in this amazing suit

Dapper Look

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry while serving his royal duties, always managed to look absolutely his best and this photo shows that

Royal Engagements

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry looks amazing in this light grey suit teamed up with a white shirt and no tie

Simplistic Style

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Prince Harry captures his classy style perfectly as he spruces up in a crisp white shirt and a blazer jacket

Spruced Up

Image: Getty Images

This suit clubbed with that amazing blue tie makes for a smart formal look and Prince Harry carries it perfectly

Suited Up

