OCTOBER 20th, 2023

Prints to have in your wardrobe 

Stripes are the building blocks of any wardrobe. They're versatile and can be both casual and formal. A striped shirt or dress can be your go-to for various occasions

Classic Stripes

Polka dots are playful and never go out of style. Whether it's a polka dot blouse or a vintage-inspired dress, these dots can add a touch of retro charm

Timeless Polka Dots

Florals are a year-round favorite. From dainty, small flowers to bold, oversized blooms, floral prints can be romantic and chic

Elegant Floral Patterns

Animal prints, like leopard and zebra, are the epitome of wild sophistication. A statement animal print scarf or shoes can take your outfit to the next level

Animal Print Accents

Geometric prints offer a contemporary edge to your wardrobe. From triangles to chevrons, these patterns are perfect for adding a touch of modernity

Geometric Modernity

Nautical stripes with their navy and white hues evoke a sense of adventure and are a timeless choice for summer attire

Nautical Stripes

Paisley prints are a boho-chic favorite. They exude a free-spirited, eclectic vibe, making them perfect for festival season or casual outings

Bohemian Paisley

If you're dreaming of a beach vacation, tropical prints with vibrant colors and palm leaves can transport you to a paradise state of mind

Tropical Florals

Gingham checks are charming and classic, making them perfect for picnics, brunches, or casual gatherings

Gingham Checks

Camouflage prints aren't just for the military. A camo jacket or pants can add an edgy, streetwise element to your wardrobe

Camouflage Cool

