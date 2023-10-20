pinkvilla
Raina Reyaz
Fashion
OCTOBER 20th, 2023
Prints to have in your wardrobe
Image: Pexels
Stripes are the building blocks of any wardrobe. They're versatile and can be both casual and formal. A striped shirt or dress can be your go-to for various occasions
Classic Stripes
Image: Pexels
Polka dots are playful and never go out of style. Whether it's a polka dot blouse or a vintage-inspired dress, these dots can add a touch of retro charm
Timeless Polka Dots
Image: Pexels
Florals are a year-round favorite. From dainty, small flowers to bold, oversized blooms, floral prints can be romantic and chic
Elegant Floral Patterns
Image: Pexels
Animal prints, like leopard and zebra, are the epitome of wild sophistication. A statement animal print scarf or shoes can take your outfit to the next level
Animal Print Accents
Image: Pexels
Geometric prints offer a contemporary edge to your wardrobe. From triangles to chevrons, these patterns are perfect for adding a touch of modernity
Geometric Modernity
Image: Pexels
Nautical stripes with their navy and white hues evoke a sense of adventure and are a timeless choice for summer attire
Nautical Stripes
Image: Pexels
Paisley prints are a boho-chic favorite. They exude a free-spirited, eclectic vibe, making them perfect for festival season or casual outings
Bohemian Paisley
Image: Pexels
If you're dreaming of a beach vacation, tropical prints with vibrant colors and palm leaves can transport you to a paradise state of mind
Tropical Florals
Image: Pexels
Gingham checks are charming and classic, making them perfect for picnics, brunches, or casual gatherings
Gingham Checks
Image: Pexels
Camouflage prints aren't just for the military. A camo jacket or pants can add an edgy, streetwise element to your wardrobe
Camouflage Cool
