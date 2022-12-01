Heading 3

Priyanka and Nick's
 Red carpet looks

Priyanka stunned in a soft pink off-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown and Nick wore a satin double-breasted suit in black

Golden Globe
Awards 2020

Priyanka wore a Dolce & Gabbana sheer molten gold gown and Nick donned a bottle green ensemble from Fendi

Billboard Music
Awards 2021 

Priyanka wore an embellished jacket with an open front from the studios of Pertegaz and Nick donned a black tuxedo from Giorgio Armani

BAFTA 2021

Priyanka Chopra wore a full floral fitted catsuit by Richard Quinn and Nick wore a blazer suit styled over a simple red tee

The Fashion Awards

Priyanka Chopra opted for an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown. Nick turned heads with his golden-brown tuxedo

Grammys 2020

Priyanka chose a ruffled off-shoulder Georges Hobeika gown, while Nick paired with his wife in white suit

Cannes 2019

Priyanka wore a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with a massive train, Nick wore a geometric pattern suit also from Ralph Lauren

Met Gala 2017

Priyanka wore a sheer gown with a thigh-high slit and feathered hem and Nick wore a white suit over a bejewelled shirt and tie

Met Gala 2019

Priyanka Chopra wore a shimmery long-sleeved gown, while Nick Jonas donned a classic white tuxedo

New York Fashion
Week 2018

Priyanka wore a pink corseted gown with floral mullet hemmed skirt. Nick looked suave in an olive green suit with a grey t-shirt

Isn't It Romantic
premiere

