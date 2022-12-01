Priyanka and Nick's
Red carpet looks
Dec 1, 2022
Source: Getty Images
Priyanka stunned in a soft pink off-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown and Nick wore a satin double-breasted suit in black
Source: Getty Images
Priyanka wore a Dolce & Gabbana sheer molten gold gown and Nick donned a bottle green ensemble from Fendi
Billboard Music
Awards 2021
Source: Pinkvilla
Priyanka wore an embellished jacket with an open front from the studios of Pertegaz and Nick donned a black tuxedo from Giorgio Armani
Source: Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra wore a full floral fitted catsuit by Richard Quinn and Nick wore a blazer suit styled over a simple red tee
Source: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra opted for an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown. Nick turned heads with his golden-brown tuxedo
Source: Getty Images
Priyanka chose a ruffled off-shoulder Georges Hobeika gown, while Nick paired with his wife in white suit
Source: Getty Images
Priyanka wore a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with a massive train, Nick wore a geometric pattern suit also from Ralph Lauren
Source: Getty Images
Priyanka wore a sheer gown with a thigh-high slit and feathered hem and Nick wore a white suit over a bejewelled shirt and tie
Source: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra wore a shimmery long-sleeved gown, while Nick Jonas donned a classic white tuxedo
New York Fashion
Week 2018
Source: Getty Images
Priyanka wore a pink corseted gown with floral mullet hemmed skirt. Nick looked suave in an olive green suit with a grey t-shirt
Isn't It Romantic
premiere
