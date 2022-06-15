PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY’S SNAZZY STYLE
pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
June 15, 2022
FASHION
The Bigg Boss 16 finalist looks like a living daydream in this pastel lavender gown. Beachy waves and nude lips wrap up her look
Lavender lush
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Priyanka looks sizzling in this black floral saree and a matching blouse
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Saree sizzle
The Udaariyaan protagonist has put the heat to shame in this blingy black gown. The sheer top and the cuts are the highlights of this outfit
Bewitching black
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Choudhary has captured the attention of her fans in this halter-neck gold gown. Sleek hair and mauve-brown lips complete her look
Gold glam
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Gracious grey
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
3G Gaali Galoch Girls actress is raising the temperature in this strapless grey dress. The sheer bottom is worth noticing
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Ruffle rage
The talented star is looking breathtaking in this strapless, green ruffle dress. The diamond and emerald choker accentuates her look
Priyanka is swooning the Internet in this alluring dress. A wet hair look and bold makeup elevate her style
Dazzling dress
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
The Gathbandhan fame knows how to pull off strapless dresses with ease. This silver dress is no different
Sparkling silver
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Plush pink
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Choudhary looks tantalizing in this pink gown. The thigh-high slit and transparent heels are noteworthy
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Ishqholics artist has set the screens on fire in this red ensemble. Smoky eyes and peach nude lips complement the look well
Red rush
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.