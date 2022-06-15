Heading 3

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY’S SNAZZY STYLE 

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

June 15, 2022

FASHION

The Bigg Boss 16 finalist looks like a living daydream in this pastel lavender gown. Beachy waves and nude lips wrap up her look 

Lavender lush

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

Priyanka looks sizzling in this black floral saree and a matching blouse 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

Saree sizzle 

The Udaariyaan protagonist has put the heat to shame in this blingy black gown. The sheer top and the cuts are the highlights of this outfit 

 Bewitching black 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

Choudhary has captured the attention of her fans in this halter-neck gold gown. Sleek hair and mauve-brown lips complete her look 

Gold glam 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

Gracious grey 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

3G Gaali Galoch Girls actress is raising the temperature in this strapless grey dress. The sheer bottom is worth noticing 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

Ruffle rage

The talented star is looking breathtaking in this strapless, green ruffle dress. The diamond and emerald choker accentuates her look 

Priyanka is swooning the Internet in this alluring dress. A wet hair look and bold makeup elevate her style 

Dazzling dress 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

The Gathbandhan fame knows how to pull off strapless dresses with ease. This silver dress is no different 

Sparkling silver 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

Plush pink 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

Choudhary looks tantalizing in this pink gown. The thigh-high slit and transparent heels are noteworthy 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

Ishqholics artist has set the screens on fire in this red ensemble. Smoky eyes and peach nude lips complement the look well 

Red rush 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here