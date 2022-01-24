Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 24, 2022

Priyanka Chopra in bodycon dresses

Strapless Bodycon Dress

At the red carpet premiere of her movie Matrix, Priyanka dazzled in a strapless bodycon gown which featured a thigh-high slit and a red shimmery piece across her bodice

Image: Getty Images

At the 2017 Golden Globes, the global star let her gold form-fitting gown by Ralph Lauren make a strong fashion statement!

Image: Getty Images

Ralph Lauren Golden Gown

White Mermaid Gown

For the Emmy Awards, the 39-year-old actress stunned in a Balmain gown that was tailored with a mermaid fit and was adorned with beadwork all over

Image: Getty Images

Sequined Number

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she looked gorgeous in a black sequined gown by Michael Kors that was tailored with a bodycon fit

Image: Getty Images

For her debut at the Oscars red carpet, Priyanka wore a snug-fit sheer white gown by Zuhair Murad

Image: Getty Images

Sheer White Zuhair Murad Gown

A ribbed knitted bodyfit dress remains her go-to pick for an easy street-style look

Image: Getty Images

Ribbed Pink Dress

Orange Midi Dress

To attend an event in Mumbai, the actress picked out a structured orange midi dress with dramatic cape-style sleeves

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

And for the promotion of The Sky Is Pink, she picked out a strapless bodycon number in a similar shade

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

Strapless Tangerine Dress

The star attended the NYFW 2019 in a full sleeve Oscar de la Renta dress with an ankle-length hemline and a cut out at her waist

Image: Getty Images

Black Oscar de la Renta Number

For the UNICEF event, she kept things classy and elegant in a form-fitted Prussian blue dress by Prabal Gurung

Image: Getty Images

Satin Blue Dress

