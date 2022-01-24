Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 24, 2022
Priyanka Chopra in bodycon dresses
Strapless Bodycon Dress
At the red carpet premiere of her movie Matrix, Priyanka dazzled in a strapless bodycon gown which featured a thigh-high slit and a red shimmery piece across her bodice
Image: Getty Images
At the 2017 Golden Globes, the global star let her gold form-fitting gown by Ralph Lauren make a strong fashion statement!
Image: Getty Images
Ralph Lauren Golden Gown
White Mermaid Gown
For the Emmy Awards, the 39-year-old actress stunned in a Balmain gown that was tailored with a mermaid fit and was adorned with beadwork all over
Image: Getty Images
Sequined Number
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she looked gorgeous in a black sequined gown by Michael Kors that was tailored with a bodycon fit
Image: Getty Images
For her debut at the Oscars red carpet, Priyanka wore a snug-fit sheer white gown by Zuhair Murad
Image: Getty Images
Sheer White Zuhair Murad Gown
A ribbed knitted bodyfit dress remains her go-to pick for an easy street-style look
Image: Getty Images
Ribbed Pink Dress
Orange Midi Dress
To attend an event in Mumbai, the actress picked out a structured orange midi dress with dramatic cape-style sleeves
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
And for the promotion of The Sky Is Pink, she picked out a strapless bodycon number in a similar shade
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Strapless Tangerine Dress
The star attended the NYFW 2019 in a full sleeve Oscar de la Renta dress with an ankle-length hemline and a cut out at her waist
Image: Getty Images
Black Oscar de la Renta Number
For the UNICEF event, she kept things classy and elegant in a form-fitted Prussian blue dress by Prabal Gurung
Image: Getty Images
Satin Blue Dress
