Priyanka Chopra in white outfits 

Neenaz
Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 28, 2023

Source: Getty Images

The Quantico star looked like a vision in a gorgeous tulle creation by Georges Hobeika at the Cannes red carpet

Tulle Gown 

Source: Getty Images

She looked stunning in a white Balmain gown that was tailored with a mermaid fit and was adorned with beadwork

Ravishing Much 

Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a dress

Janhvi Kapoor in body-hugging dresses

Source: Getty Images 

She aced a head-to-toe all-white formal look in a tailored oversized blazer and flared white pants

Beauty In White

Source: Getty Images 

At the Billboard Music Awards, she made an appearance in a stunning sparkly white bodycon dress with a ravishing plunging neckline

Sheer Glamour

Source: Getty Images 

She walked the red carpet in a sheer white embellished gown designed by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad and stole hearts

Red Carpet Look

Source: Getty Images 

She redefined formal style in a crisp white double-breasted blazer dress with a plunging V-neck and multi-hued buttons

Like A Boss 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

For an event in NYC, Chopra Jonas wore a knitted white midi skirt and a full-sleeve white blouse 

All White Look

Source: Ami Patel Instagram 

She channelled her inner desi kudi in a white kurta featuring colorful thread work

Desi Girl 

Source: Pinkvilla 

At the airport, she kept her look all-white in a pair of white ripped jeans and a breezy white shirt with the top buttons left open

Airport Style 

