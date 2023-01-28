Priyanka Chopra in white outfits
JAN 28, 2023
Source: Getty Images
The Quantico star looked like a vision in a gorgeous tulle creation by Georges Hobeika at the Cannes red carpet
Tulle Gown
Source: Getty Images
She looked stunning in a white Balmain gown that was tailored with a mermaid fit and was adorned with beadwork
Ravishing Much
Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a dress
Janhvi Kapoor in body-hugging dresses
Source: Getty Images
She aced a head-to-toe all-white formal look in a tailored oversized blazer and flared white pants
Beauty In White
Source: Getty Images
At the Billboard Music Awards, she made an appearance in a stunning sparkly white bodycon dress with a ravishing plunging neckline
Sheer Glamour
Source: Getty Images
She walked the red carpet in a sheer white embellished gown designed by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad and stole hearts
Red Carpet Look
Source: Getty Images
She redefined formal style in a crisp white double-breasted blazer dress with a plunging V-neck and multi-hued buttons
Like A Boss
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
For an event in NYC, Chopra Jonas wore a knitted white midi skirt and a full-sleeve white blouse
All White Look
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
She channelled her inner desi kudi in a white kurta featuring colorful thread work
Desi Girl
Source: Pinkvilla
At the airport, she kept her look all-white in a pair of white ripped jeans and a breezy white shirt with the top buttons left open
Airport Style
