Priyanka Chopra
is a style icon

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 11, 2023

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Matrix Resurrections actress is an undisputed force in fashion and her iconic style is proof

Floral Galore

Image: Getty Images

At the San Francisco red carpet premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections, she turned heads as she walked in a silver bodycon dress

Elegance 

Image: Getty Images

She brought her top-notch style game forward in a V-neckline catsuit and a plush coat by Richard Quinn

Style Game

Image: Getty Images

She was decked up in a gorgeous Dolce and Gabbana molten gold sheer ensemble for the BBMAs in 2021

Golden Girl 

Image: Getty Images

She created an uproar on social media with her custom-made Dior gown at the MET Gala

Red Carpet Style

Image: Getty Images

She wore an embellished strapless black and red gown with a floor-length hem and thigh-high slit that made her look like a stunner

Stunner

Image: Getty Images

She made a strong fashion statement by picking out a gold form-fitting gown by Ralph Lauren for the 2017 Golden Globes Awards

Fashion Statement

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka attended the NYFW 2019 in a full sleeve Oscar de la Renta dress with an ankle-length hemline and a cut-out at her waist

Gorgeous

Image: Getty Images

At the prestigious Golden Globe Awards, the Global star grabbed eyeballs in an off-shoulder pink gown with a short train

Giving Glam

Image: Getty Images

She is a sight to behold in her gorgeous tulle gown by Georges Hobeika

Tulle Love

