Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Desi Kudi Looks

Channelling her inner “desi girl”, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported this white chikankari saree by Tarun Tahiliani
For a wedding celebration, PeeCee chose a dove grey lace saree and accessorised her regal look with a pair of diamond earrings
Priyanka looked ravishing hot in this red saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
The actress kept things fresh in a peach lehenga from Jade by Monica & Karishma. A shimmery maang tikka rounded off her dreamy look
She made a strong case for Banarasi saree in this cobalt blue drape by Masaba Gupta
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in this red polka dot custom-made Sabyasachi saree is a total stunner!
For a movie promotion, Priyanka went all traditional in a black floral-print saree and wowed us with her impeccable fashion sense!
She made our jaws drop in this blush pink organza saree. Dewy makeup and hair tied back in a bun complimented her dreamy look
Priyanka made a strong case for handloom in this light yellow Jamdani weave saree and showed immense love for her Indian roots
We are fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cream kurta and palazzo pants