AUGUST 29, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a fan of pink
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to have a favourite colour in her envious wardrobe collection and that is pink
Proving that pink can also be the perfect pick to represent power and dynamism, Priyanka donned a fuchsia pink jumpsuit and layered it with a long pink overcoat
At the airport, she chose to slay in her favorite shade by layering a short teddy coat in baby pink shade over her all white attire!
For the Golden Globe Awards 2019, Priyanka ensured that her look is gorgeous as ever in a body-hugging bubblegum pink gown by Christina Ottaviano Credits: Getty Images
Showing us her love for blush pink numbers once again, she wore a form-fitting ribbed number with pulled-up sleeves Credits: Getty Images
While filming a scene for her movie, she brought the New York traffic to a halt in a flirty pink spaghetti strap dress! Credits: Getty Images
Striking the perfect balance, Priyanka Chopra donned a pastel pink oversized pantsuit that included a deep-neck blazer
The desi girl that she is at heart, Priyanka took the traditional route for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding in a light pink saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee
To attend an event in the city, she picked out an elegant pink salwar kameez with delicate floral work on it
And while promoting her film ‘The Sky Is Pink’, PeeCee flaunted her favourite shade by picking out a lovely Anita Dongre creation
For more updates on Priyanka Chopra Jonas and fashion, follow Pinkvilla