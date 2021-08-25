Priyanka Chopra Jonas August 25, 2021
in floral outfits
For the BAFTA Film Awards 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked out a custom outfit by Pertegaz which featured a high-neck red blouse with floral embroidery on it Image credits: Getty
Giving us some inspiration for fall, the star donned a high-neck full-sleeve floral dress from Zimmerman and cinched it with a gold buckle belt Image credits: Getty
Priyanka's vacation looks are also about floral vibes. She looked lovely in a sunshine yellow dress with floral prints on it
The actress then dialled up the drama in a sheer black thigh-high slit maxi dress with floral prints on it
For Vanity Fair’s Best-Dressed party, she wore a body-hugging strapless burgundy gown that featured floral lace all over it Image credits: Getty
For an outdoor summery look, Mrs. Jonas wore an elegant midi dress with dainty blue-green floral prints Image credits: Getty
Her deep V-neck white dress with brown floral motifs was the perfect pick for an outdoor evening look! Image credits: Getty
In a luxe satin floral dress by Markarian that featured a cutout detail in the front, Priyanka ensured that her look was nothing short of gorgeous! Image credits: Getty
For the promotion of her movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’, PeeCee wore a full-sleeve black dress with tiny floral motifs printed all over in white
And it’s not only the western silhouettes in floral prints, our ‘Desi Girl’ also rocks the ethnic six-yard drapes in the same prints!
