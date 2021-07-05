Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves her Co-ords July 05, 2021
While separates are usually not easy to pull off, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has nailed the trend and proved that she is clearly in love with her co-ords! Image credits: Getty
A monochrome co-ord set is what she swears by when she is strutting along the streets of New York City Image credits: Getty
And she also ensures that nothing about her co-ord is basic! This bright red Alejandra Alonso Rojas leather co-ord topped off with a reddish-orange coat is proof enough! Image credits: Getty
She prefers wearing a co-ord even when she is taking her pup out on a walk. How decked up she is in a chic tone-on-tone denim set! Image credits: Getty
But when she decides to take things up a notch by opting for a skirt-suit, she makes us go gaga over her looks! Image credits: Getty
Her formal wardrobe is another testimony of her love for separates. And once in a while, she likes to wear a turtleneck under her blazer or shirt to keep things modest Image credits: Getty
Mrs Jonas also likes to switch things up with contrasting textures. A co-ord set of silk blouse and a leather skirt never looked so modish on anyone! Image credits: Getty
Her movie promo looks are also incomplete without a couple of trendy and floral pantsuits
We still remember the iconic episode of Koffee with Karan where she was seen in a set of cold-shoulder yellow top and bellbottom pants
In a breezy lemon yellow ab-baring tie-up shirt and high-waisted palazzos, the ‘Quantico’ actress looks like she is in no mood to break up with her co-ords!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla