April 12, 2021
Priyanka Chopra just can't get enough of diamonds
At the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, she wore a large Lorrain Schwartz gem with a diamond encrusted chain Image credits: Getty Images
For her Cannes Film Festival debut, Priyanka wore a scalloped diamond neckpiece & matching earrings Image credits: Getty Images
Priyanka's 2020 Golden Globe Awards choice was a 56 carat diamond Bulgari neckpiece Image credits: Getty Images
At the Beautycon, PeeCee picked out diamond studded finger rings worth over 7 million USD! Image credits: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra accessorised her wedding reception outfit with a show stopping diamond neckpiece
At the 2020 Grammys she not only wore diamond rings but a neckpiece, earrings and navel ring Image credits: Getty Images
Priyanka proved that simplicity is key in a stunning Tiffany and Co. neckpiece Image credits: Getty Images
Her jewels for the 2016 Oscars included 50 carat Lorraine Schwartz earrings. To this, she added 22, 10 and 8 carat rings. Rounded off, her jewels were worth 8 million USD Image credits: Getty Images
At the 69th Emmy Awards, her 62 carat diamond earrings stole the show Image credits: Getty Images
