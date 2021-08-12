Monotone looks of Priyanka Chopra Jonas

AUGUST 12, 2021

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the reigning queen of monotone dressing and here’s why we think so! Her all-white co-ord set by Aeron Studio serves as the first proof

Next evidence on our list is this laid-back boiler suit in an all-grey shade. With dark sunnies, bold lips and pointed black heels, Priyanka has finished off the look well

Image credits: Getty 

Priyanka Chopra and statement-making monochrome outfits seem to go hand-in-hand! In mustard trousers, a turtleneck and a long coat in the same hue, she’s an absolute stunner! 

Image credits: Getty 

When ‘The Sky Is Pink’, why can't her outfit not be! Dressed head to toe in a fuchsia pink Sergio Hudson power suit, she exudes major boss babe vibes

Image credits: Getty 


Taking monotone dressing to red carpet events, Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed the world how to keep things glamorous in an all-black sequined dress! 

Image credits: Getty 

And then she picked out a lavish gown in the contrasting hue and yet again proved that monochrome looks are truly her forte

Image credits: Getty 

For the Golden Globe Awards, Mrs Jonas had picked out a bodyfit off-shoulder pink gown which further established her belief in monochrome numbers

Image credits: Getty 

Be it in flowy silhouettes or edgy formals, PeeCee has mastered the art of tone-on-tone dressing like no one else. Her white blazer dress serves as evidence

Image credits: Getty 

And as if that was not enough, the diva straight up elevated her power-dressing by going all out in a stunning white pantsuit by Prabal Gurung!

Image credits: Getty 

A matching co-ord set in velvety texture and a subtle hue also remains her favoured choice of outfit, especially when she is idling about in NYC

Image credits: Getty 

We just cannot complete the list without the mention of this embellished chikankari saree and matching strappy blouse that our “desi girl” wore for the Indian Sports Honours awards

