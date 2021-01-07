Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves white looks

January 07, 2021

Priyanka Chopra makes a great case for pristine white outfits and we have enough proof

Image Credits: Getty Image

PeeCee made her Oscars red carpet debut in a strapless Zuhair Murad number and stole the show

Image Credits: Getty Image

Not just the red carpet, but white is her go-to even on the streets of New York

Image Credits: Getty Image

The Baywatch star attended one of the movie’s events in a gorgeous sheer mini dress

Image Credits: Getty Image
She created a white riot in a custom made Balmain number at the Emmys red carpet
Image Credits: Getty Image

PeeCee then stole the show alongside hubby in a Georges Hobeika creation at Cannes

Image Credits: Getty Image

PeeCee is never scared to experiment with a pop of colour on her eyes!

Image Credits: Getty Image

Wrap dress with plunging neckline and padded shoulders is the best to grab eyeballs!

Image Credits: Getty Image

What’s a gorgeous white Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla attire if you can’t twin with hubby?

