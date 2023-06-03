pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 03, 2023
Priyanka Chopra looks fab in desi attire
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Priyanka Chopra in a ruffle Mishru saree and a corset-style blouse is a wedding guest serve
Radiant
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She is a beautiful diva in a custom upcycled heritage saree by Amit Aggarwal
Diva
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked majestic in a custom heavily embellished lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock
Majestic
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
This off-white floral lehenga and an embellished strapless choli looked just perfect on her
Beauty
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The diva looked gorgeous as always in a cobalt blue drape by Masaba Gupta
Gorgeous
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The Citadel star dazzled in this red polka-dot saree
Retro Diva
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka brought some desi glam in a black floral-print saree
Desi Gal
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
She looked lovely in this blush-pink organza saree
Lovely In Pink
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
She made a strong case for a handloom saree in this light yellow Jamdani weave
Love For Handlooms
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She kept things classic and simple cream kurta and palazzo pants
Classic
