Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 03, 2023

Priyanka Chopra looks fab in desi attire

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra in a ruffle Mishru saree and a corset-style blouse is a wedding guest serve

Radiant

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

She is a beautiful diva in a custom upcycled heritage saree by Amit Aggarwal

Diva

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

She looked majestic in a custom heavily embellished lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock

Majestic

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

This off-white floral lehenga and an embellished strapless choli looked just perfect on her 

Beauty

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The diva looked gorgeous as always in a cobalt blue drape by Masaba Gupta

Gorgeous

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The Citadel star dazzled in this red polka-dot saree

Retro Diva

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka brought some desi glam in a black floral-print saree

Desi Gal

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

She looked lovely in this blush-pink organza saree

Lovely In Pink

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

She made a strong case for a handloom saree in this light yellow Jamdani weave

Love For Handlooms

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She kept things classic and simple cream kurta and palazzo pants

Classic

