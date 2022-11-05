Priyanka Chopra loves plunging necklines
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 05, 2022
For the unveiling of Bulgari’s new high jewellery collection, Priyanka Chopra wore a gold sequined dress by Rasario, with a plunging neckline.
For her second look, she donned a dramatic black and white ruffled gown with a sultry plunging neckline that showed off her gorgeous necklace.
At the 2020 Grammy, she made a show-stopping appearance with husband Nick Jonas, in an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown featuring an extremely daring neckline.
For the Golden Globe Awards red carpet, The White Tiger actress looked striking in a shimmery gold gown with that flattering neckline and bodycon silhouette.
At the 2021 BAFTA Awards, PeeCee wore a custom outfit by Pertegaz which featured a cropped high neck red top with a plunging neckline and a close collar neck.
She had a major style moment as she walked down the red carpet in a white wrap dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Her Elie Saab gown featuring a plunging halter neck is also enough proof that she loves the sensuous neckline!
She swore by another black number, this time a sparkly bodycon creation by Micheal Kors featuring a sexy plunging neckline.
Seems like black and plunging neckline make the most flattering pair and the star couldn’t agree more!
Even her casual outfit like this one is proof that she loves to add some oomph factor with a plunging neckline.
