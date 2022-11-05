Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra loves plunging necklines 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 05, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images 

For the unveiling of Bulgari’s new high jewellery collection, Priyanka Chopra wore a gold sequined dress by Rasario, with a plunging neckline. 

High Shine

Image: Getty Images 

For her second look, she donned a dramatic black and white ruffled gown with a sultry plunging neckline that showed off her gorgeous necklace. 

Madame In B&W

Image: Getty Images

At the 2020 Grammy, she made a show-stopping appearance with husband Nick Jonas, in an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown featuring an extremely daring neckline. 

Making Jaws Drop

Image: Getty Images

For the Golden Globe Awards red carpet, The White Tiger actress looked striking in a shimmery gold gown with that flattering neckline and bodycon silhouette. 

Golden Girl

Image: Getty Images

At the 2021 BAFTA Awards, PeeCee wore a custom outfit by Pertegaz which featured a cropped high neck red top with a plunging neckline and a close collar neck. 

Setting The Bar Higher

Image: Getty Images

She had a major style moment as she walked down the red carpet in a white wrap dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Serving Fashion Goals

Image: Getty Images

Her Elie Saab gown featuring a plunging halter neck is also enough proof that she loves the sensuous neckline! 

Dreamy Avatar

Image: Getty Images

She swore by another black number, this time a sparkly bodycon creation by Micheal Kors featuring a sexy plunging neckline. 

Sparkles & Shine

Image: Getty Images

Seems like black and plunging neckline make the most flattering pair and the star couldn’t agree more! 

Lady In Black

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram 

Even her casual outfit like this one is proof that she loves to add some oomph factor with a plunging neckline. 

Casual Yet Ravishing

