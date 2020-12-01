loves plunging necklines
Priyanka Chopra december 01, 2020 Image Credits: Getty Images
Over the years, we’ve found that PeeCee is usually inclined towards outfits with a deeper neckline
This gold number at the Golden Globes definitely stole our hearts! Image Credits: Getty Images
She is often seen experimenting with different silhouettes while keeping the neckline intact!
Even when it comes to sarees, she prefers her plunging blouses over others!
This embellished wrap dress can definitely serve enough proof! Image Credits: Getty Images
PeeCee even played it safe and stuck to her favourite neckline for the Oscars after-party! Image Credits: Getty Images
She took it to the next level with the Ralph & Russo gown she wore to the Grammys! Image Credits: Getty Images
mrs jonas even wowed us in this black elie saab gown as she posed next to nick! Image Credits: Getty Images
Even when it comes to casual outings, she is making sure all eyes are on her!
