loves plunging necklines

Priyanka Chopra

december 01, 2020
Image Credits: Getty Images

Over the years, we’ve found that PeeCee is usually inclined towards outfits with a deeper neckline

This gold number at the Golden Globes definitely stole our hearts! 

Image Credits: Getty Images

She is often seen experimenting with different silhouettes while keeping the neckline intact!

Even when it comes to sarees, she prefers her plunging blouses over others!

This embellished wrap dress can definitely serve enough proof!

Image Credits: Getty Images

PeeCee even played it safe and stuck to her favourite neckline for the Oscars after-party!

Image Credits: Getty Images

She took it to the next level with the Ralph & Russo gown she wore to the Grammys!

Image Credits: Getty Images

mrs jonas even wowed us in this black elie saab gown as she posed next to nick!

Image Credits: Getty Images

Even when it comes to casual outings, she is making sure all eyes are on her!

Image Credits: Getty Images Click Here