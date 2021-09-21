sept 21, 2021
Priyanka Chopra’s casual airport looks
In a pair of slightly distressed jeans, a white top and a neutral-hued solid jacket, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has ensured that her airport look is sharp yet casual!
For a casual rocker chic look Priyanka then dressed up in a pair of skinny fit jeans, black top, a grey bomber jacket and matching boots!
Adding a shrug to the simple jeans and tee combination, PeeCee ensured that her airport look was all things casual!
She gave a chic upgrade to her airport avatar by picking out a plain black jumpsuit and a printed white shrug
While flying out of the city during a winter night, she chooses to layer things up in a short teddy coat and an overall white attire!
To make things casual, she threw a denim jacket over her lacy outfit and added some oomph to it
A denim jacket surely seems to be her favourite casual outfit when it comes to slaying at the airport!
She kept things stylish in a pair of relaxed fit jeans and a white sweatshirt with a graphic print on it on the front
For a slightly edgy look, Priyanka styled her distressed jeans with an asymmetric pink knitted top and threw a long leather jacket casually over it
She also proved that a classic combination of white blouse and blue jeans can never go out of style!
