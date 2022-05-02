FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

APR 30, 2022

Priyanka Chopra in stunning swimsuits 

Summer Style

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

In a slew of summer days pictures shared by the superstar on her social media, she is seen donning a yellow and white gingham check bikini set

A while ago, she shared a couple of pictures where she is seen wearing a black bikini as she indulged in self-care

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Babe In Black

She rocked the vacay yacht look in a solid red strapless bikini set and a lacey white cover-up

Red Romance

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

She donned a yellow swimsuit from Zimmermann that looked gorgeous against the stunning blue backdrop

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Sunshine In The Sea

Mix And Match

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

For her Sunday pool days, Priyanka Chopra donned a stylish look in a mix-and-match black and red bikini set

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Her red one-piece swimsuit, which came in an incredibly sexy fit made our jaws drop to the floor!

Red Monokini

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves as she soaked up the sun in a chic cutout swimsuit

Chic In A Cutout Swimsuit

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram 

To enjoy her day in the sun, she donned a pastel pink monokini that entailed a deep-cut neckline

Hot In Pastels

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Ravishing

Clad in a ribbed off-white monokini, PCJ showed off her gorgeous curves like a boss!

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Too Much Hotness

And this red monokini paired with a floral print shrug was too perfect for summer!

