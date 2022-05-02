FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
APR 30, 2022
Heading 3
Priyanka Chopra in stunning swimsuits
Summer Style
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
In a slew of summer days pictures shared by the superstar on her social media, she is seen donning a yellow and white gingham check bikini set
A while ago, she shared a couple of pictures where she is seen wearing a black bikini as she indulged in self-care
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Babe In Black
She rocked the vacay yacht look in a solid red strapless bikini set and a lacey white cover-up
Red Romance
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
She donned a yellow swimsuit from Zimmermann that looked gorgeous against the stunning blue backdrop
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Sunshine In The Sea
Mix And Match
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
For her Sunday pool days, Priyanka Chopra donned a stylish look in a mix-and-match black and red bikini set
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Her red one-piece swimsuit, which came in an incredibly sexy fit made our jaws drop to the floor!
Red Monokini
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves as she soaked up the sun in a chic cutout swimsuit
Chic In A Cutout Swimsuit
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
To enjoy her day in the sun, she donned a pastel pink monokini that entailed a deep-cut neckline
Hot In Pastels
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Ravishing
Clad in a ribbed off-white monokini, PCJ showed off her gorgeous curves like a boss!
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Too Much Hotness
And this red monokini paired with a floral print shrug was too perfect for summer!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor's stunning hairstyles