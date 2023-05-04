Priyanka Chopra's promotional looks
pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
MAY 04, 2023
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka’s new web show named Citadel has released for which she has been busy with promotional activities
New Show
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
During promotions, she slayed every look. Let's take a look at her style game
Fashion Goals
Image : Amazon studios’s Instagram
Blue-tiful
Priyanka looks elegant in the strapless printed turquoise dress with thigh high slit from Versace. It also has an oversized bow and little trail to add drama
Image : Amazon studios’s Instagram
For the press conference, Priyanka opted for a metallic gown with plunging neckline and a black bow
Golden Girl
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka raised the temperature in London donning a black turtleneck dress from Victoria Beckham with minimalistic jewellery and a messy bun
London Fit
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
PC looks sensual in the multi-hued body hugging dress paired with a fur jacket from Missoni
Vibrant
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka looked hot in the spicy red semi corset off shoulder dress from Vivienne Westwood
Sizzling Hot
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
She is a sight to behold in the green Valentino gown with plunging neckline and a ruffled cape with smokey eye makeup and jewellery from Bulgari
Jaw-Dropping
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
She went for a formal look in an oversized blazer and wide leg pants, paired with high heels, exuding boss lady vibes
Girl Boss
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka ounces the oomph in the form-fitting pink glossy gown with detailing at midriff and a sheer cape
Pretty in Pink
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.