Priyanka Chopra's promotional looks

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

MAY 04, 2023

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka’s new web show named Citadel has released for which she has been busy with promotional activities

New Show

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

During promotions, she slayed every look. Let's take a look at her style game

Fashion Goals

Image : Amazon studios’s Instagram

Blue-tiful

Priyanka looks elegant in the strapless printed  turquoise dress with thigh high slit from Versace. It also has an oversized bow and little trail to add drama

Image : Amazon studios’s Instagram

For the press conference, Priyanka opted for a metallic gown with plunging neckline and a black bow

Golden Girl

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka raised the temperature in London donning a black turtleneck dress from Victoria Beckham with minimalistic jewellery and a messy bun

London Fit

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

PC looks sensual in the multi-hued body hugging dress paired with a fur jacket from Missoni

Vibrant

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka looked hot in the spicy red semi corset off shoulder dress from Vivienne Westwood

Sizzling Hot

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

She is a sight to behold in the green Valentino gown with plunging neckline and a ruffled cape with smokey eye makeup and jewellery from Bulgari

Jaw-Dropping

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

She went for a formal look in an oversized blazer and wide leg pants, paired with high heels, exuding boss lady vibes

Girl Boss

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka ounces the oomph in the form-fitting pink glossy gown with detailing at midriff and a sheer cape

Pretty in Pink

