 Priyanka Chopra’s
stylish airport looks

NOV 24, 2022

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra is a stunner in a black jumpsuit which she paired with a white shrug.

Black jumpsuit &
Shrug look

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka opts for comfortable attire for her airport look.

White dress
With black stripes

Image: Pinkvilla

PeeCee wore a black leather jacket over white tracks and a white tee.

The black leather
jacket look

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka slays her airport fashion with this stylish hoodie.

Black ankle-length dress with white hoodied shrug

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka kept is simple yet casual with this look.

Beige coat & ripped jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka takes airport fashion a notch higher with her grey boots and grey jacket.

The boots look

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka does her iconic namaste at the airport.

The shiny
colourful jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka looks stylish in this black sleeveless coat.

The black long coat

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka looks beautiful in this blue satin jacket.

The blue jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Look at Priyanka look stunning in this all-black attire.

The all-black look

