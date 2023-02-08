Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra's stylish looks

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

Fashion

FEB 08, 2023

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Priyanka looks pretty as a picture in this white naked dress 

Pretty as a picture 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Her floral pantsuit looks stunning

Flower power

Hrithik’s GF Saba Azad’s stylish pics

Alia-Khushi: Celebs in white sarees

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Her fashion game is always on point 

Style on point 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

She looks radiant in this red pantsuit 

Radiant in red 


Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

She looks sassy in this black bralette paired with matching shorts and a white shrug 

Sassy 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Her yellow bikini look is too hot to handle 

Too hot to handle 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

She exuded elegance in this floral ensemble 

Elegance 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

She wore a floral dress with a plunging neckline and looked gorgeous

Plunging neckline-dress 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

She looks scintillating in this zebra-printed dress

Zebra-prints 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here